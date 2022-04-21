Tulare expects $2.6 million surplus by end of 2021-2022 fiscal year

Homeless reserve and CalPERS

McDonnell presented council with a few options of where the money could be put to good use. McDonnell began by saying staff recommends $1.5 million to go toward the homeless shelter reserve. The city has already set aside $2 million for construction of the homeless shelter from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, but the city has determined the projected cost to be substantially more than that. McDonnell explained that this money will be there to be used if it can and if not the money could go elsewhere.

After some discussion the council determined they wanted to sue $1.5 million for a “homeless related” reserve fund and not a built out shelter.

McDonnell also presented that staff recommends setting $300,000 toward Catastrophic Personal Reserve for CalPERS costs. According to Thompson, there will be a 15% increase to the public employee retirement system within the next few years and it will be necessary to set some of this money aside in preparation for that. McDonnell explained to the council that Thompson has been diligent when it comes to proactively setting aside funds in anticipation of any additional costs. “Frankly, it’s just good business practices to anticipate that as we have been, and continue to set aside funds in preparation for those increases, which are already occurring,” McDonnell said.