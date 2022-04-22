The Sun-Gazette wins best column, gets honorable mention at Gruner Awards

Editor Paul Myers wins best column for 2021 column on Capitol riot, Ben Irwin gets honorable mention for Tooleville water quality reporting

FRESNO – Valley journalists gathered around their computer screens for this year’s virtual Gruner Awards ceremony. Several newspapers walked away with hardware including The Sun-Gazette.

Put on by the Fresno Bee and Fresno State, the prizes honor George F. Gruner, whose 46-year career included 33 years at The Fresno Bee, retiring in 1988 as executive editor. This year’s ceremony was held on April 20.