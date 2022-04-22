Tulare begins updates iconic ‘glass of milk’ water tower

City of Tulare agrees to rebrand their water tower and label it ‘Tulare’ but keep the same glass of milk design
TULARE – Last June, talks of updating Tulare’s beloved glass of milk were brought to the council’s attention by local agencies. On Tuesday the council learned rehab had begun while students were on spring break
“Last week was a perfect week to mobilize and get all [the contractor’s] equipment in with all of the students out for spring break,” public works director, Trisha Whitfields, said to council.
At the April 19 council meeting, Whitfield said contractors had begun work that day. Whitfield met with the Tulare Chamber of Commerce and the Tulare Downtown Association group on Thursday, April 21 to begin talks about the city’s beloved artwork and are working together with the city to update it. The chamber and the downtown association are working closely to raise funds for the artwork as the city is paying for the rest of the rehabilitation project.
In June of last year, the city began the process of the rehabilitation project. At the time, the community groups received a quote from the original artist of about $53,000. In efforts to get the best deal, Whitfield asked the rehabilitation contractors if they had anyone who does artwork for them. The contractor came back with a $15,000 quote from their artist. The community now only has to raise $15,000 for the artwork to be done.
At their meeting today, Whitfield said that they decided to go with him and he will bring his renderings to the table. Whitfield said the artwork will be mostly the same as it is now, still a glass of milk, just new and improved. The only difference is the saying “We’ve got it,” will no longer be there. “The city is kind of looking at a rebranding,” Whitfield said. “So it’s kind of good timing to remove that little logo from it. It will just say Tulare, but it will still be the milk glass with the straw.”
According to Whitfield, the water tower is due for an inspection and paint job. The tower has to be inspected every five years and rehabilitated every ten because it is a steel tank. They look for rusting and areas that need repairs, “[Rehabilitating] consists of inspecting, preparing, painting and coating the current avenue’s tower, including removing and disposing of sediment inside the tank, and cleaning and coating the tank with certified coating material.”
Whitefield said the rehabilitation project should be completed the first week of May, with the artwork finishing a week after that.