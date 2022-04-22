Tulare begins updates iconic ‘glass of milk’ water tower

At their meeting today, Whitfield said that they decided to go with him and he will bring his renderings to the table. Whitfield said the artwork will be mostly the same as it is now, still a glass of milk, just new and improved. The only difference is the saying “We’ve got it,” will no longer be there. “The city is kind of looking at a rebranding,” Whitfield said. “So it’s kind of good timing to remove that little logo from it. It will just say Tulare, but it will still be the milk glass with the straw.”

According to Whitfield, the water tower is due for an inspection and paint job. The tower has to be inspected every five years and rehabilitated every ten because it is a steel tank. They look for rusting and areas that need repairs, “[Rehabilitating] consists of inspecting, preparing, painting and coating the current avenue’s tower, including removing and disposing of sediment inside the tank, and cleaning and coating the tank with certified coating material.”

Whitefield said the rehabilitation project should be completed the first week of May, with the artwork finishing a week after that.