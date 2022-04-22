Tulare public safety takes action at limiting used needles

At the April 19 Tulare City Council meeting, Mondell presented an update on the interactions and activities associated with the incident at the Tulare Baseball Park. The police department will patrol the area and respond to calls regarding trespassers including and up to arrest if necessary. This has been implemented by the city and is now in effect. The next action is that a park ranger will patrol the area on Saturday mornings before any games. Again, this has been implemented by the city and is ongoing.

The police department is willing to offer training to parents and children on safety related matters. Another area that caused concern for citizens and staff was the dumpsters on the baseball association property. The league and the city are working together to develop signage regarding needle safety for placement around the ballpark. In addition to the signs, the league will speak to teams regarding the need for personal attention to safety matters. The league is also supposed to obtain quotes regarding potential safety related improvements, such as security cameras, to submit to the city for consideration of funding.