Affordable rental housing breaks ground in Farmersville

The Los Arroyos 108-unit community is Self-Help Enterprises’ first rental complex in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE – The housing crisis in California is real, but at least Farmersville is getting a little help in closing the gap.

On Friday, April 22, Self Help Enterprises along with government officials in Farmersville and the county of Tulare joined in a groundbreaking where 108 units will be going up. The project, called Los Arroyos is intended to give residents a new and affordable place to live.