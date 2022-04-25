Aquatics center circles the drain after Visalia council’s denial

Visalia City Council denies Councilmember Collins’ request to discuss a proposed competition and kiddie pools with a swimming wall of fame at a future council meeting
VISALIA – One councilmember’s dream to build an aquatics center in Visalia is circling the drain after the council’s decision to deny his proposal for the third time in five years.
At its April 18 meeting, the Visalia City Council denied Councilmember Greg Collins’ request to place a discussion on building an aquatics center on the agenda of a future meeting. The item was listed on the consent calendar, considered to be routine items which don’t require discussion, and would have been approved almost automatically unless pulled for a separate discussion and vote by a councilmember. Vice Mayor Brian Poochigian pulled the item off the consent calendar for discussion.
“I would like a long term partner such as a school district, and I’ve been pretty clear that if we got that I would be on board,” Poochigian said. “And until that happens, I’ll continue voting no.”
Collins said he has approached Visalia Unified School District, College of the Sequoias, and Central Valley Christian schools about being a long term partner, but said they are all waiting for the city to dip their toe into the water before they agree to wade into a long-term partnership.
“I think we have an opportunity to go to them and say, ‘Okay, how much are you in for to be a partner on this particular project?’,” Collins said. “But if you vote no, then there’s no question to ask them because there is no project.”
Mayor Steve Nelsen has been the staunchest opponent of the complex as it has been proposed. He said he would be in favor of a community swimming pool with the added benefits of senior aerobics and swim lessons which is “sorely needed” but not another competition pool. Nelsen said the city is already on track to begin work on an east side regional park, an inclusive park for those with disabilities and has already signed a contract with consultants and done a space needs assessment to build a new public safety headquarters, crime lab/evidence room/training center support building and new council chambers to the tune of $70 million.
“I don’t think it’s an appropriate time to add anything to this year’s budget,”
In an interview after the meeting, Councilmember Brett Taylor agreed now was not the time to add more projects to the city’s funding list. Taylor ended up being the swing vote to deny the request as Liz Wynn said she was in favor of hearing from the public on the issue. She said many people in the public are in support of the project and several groups are willing to raise funds to help with the ongoing costs of the facility.
“It just keeps getting kicked down the road and I think it’s frustrating for some members of public,” Wynn said.
Nelsen said the aquatics center idea surfaced just five years ago but a new civic center has been “kicked down the road” for decades. He said city staff continues to work in outdated buildings, which are expensive to maintain, than nearly everyone in city government or on the council.
When Wynn motioned to approve Collins’ request, it failed on a 2-3 vote. This is the third time and the third council to vote down the idea of an aquatics center dating back to 2017.
“I think it’s really disingenuous to not allow the public to weigh-in on this particular recreational facility,” Collins said in an interview after the meeting. “Without the opportunity to do that, they’ve pretty much killed it.”
Drowning in Cost
Collins is proposing a 50-meter competition pool, a zero splash entry pool and swimming wall of fame. The competition pool would be able to accommodate 20 lanes for swimming contests, such as a regional meet for competitive youth and high school swim teams. A large section of the competition pool will be shallow for water aerobics, access for those with disabilities and swim lessons. The zero-splash entry pool will only have about a foot of water and a water play structure, where children can climb, slide and spray or be sprayed with water features.
The entry to the complex would be a local swimming hall of fame wall with the names, faces and records held by some of Visalia’s most prominent swimmers. Collins is proposing to call the complex the California Water Aquatics Center, with naming rights going to California Water Service, the private investment organization which provides water to Visalia residents. Collins suggested building the pool at the new civic center complex on the eastern edge of downtown, at the corner of Burke Street and School Avenue.
The cost of constructing the complex is still estimated at about $12 million, according to detailed estimates Collins obtained from Arch Pac Aquatics in 2020, but has undoubtedly increased due to supply chain disruptions and record-breaking inflation. Collins, who has served on the council on and off for the last 30 years, said the city is in the best financial shape he can remember. The city’s parks and recreation impact fees from new development continue to grow, such as the building boom at the industrial park, Cal Water has already promised $500,000 over 10 years for the project, the city could apply for grants for the pool’s uses to help those with disabilities and senior programming, and the city could also sell a large plot of land it owns at the corner of Akers Street and Riggin Avenue.
The bigger issue for the council is the estimated annual maintenance cost of the pool, which Arch Pac puts at right around $213,000 per year. He said there are a variety of ways to offset the ongoing maintenance cost of a pool such as entrance fees for public swim days, fees for youth swim practices, rental revenue from regional aquatic events, birthday party rentals, and possibly a $1 surcharge for anyone to get through the doors. Collins has suggested Cal Water’s donation could be used to start an endowment fund for annual upkeep.
“There are ongoing costs with everything we do and to use that as an excuse, just doesn’t hold water,” Collins said.
Collins contends any facility built by the city, such as the new public safety office building and council chambers, all have ongoing maintenance costs and all have to be subsidized by the city. It currently costs the city $300,000 each year in upkeep on the Minor League Baseball park for the Rawhide and $1.5 million for the Convention Center. Visalia’s commitment to the Rawhide and hosting regional sporting events, such as the Cal Ripken World Series, Senior Games, and End of the Trail half marathon, are all part of the city’s strategy to attract people from outside of the community to spend their tax dollars in the city. The proposed 20-lane pool would allow Visalia to host high school and junior college state championship meets for the first time and open up the city to hosting a major triathlon.
“We don’t close down the convention center, we just try to do a better job every year in terms of reducing the general fund subsidization of that operation,” Collins said.
Swimming in Support
The need for pools and swim time increases every year yet Visalia has less pools than it did just five years ago. Approximately 5,400 people used one of Visalia’s four high school pools for everything from swim teams to swim lessons to water safety classes and water aerobics for seniors, according to a 2017 report prepared by the city’s recreation department. Total visits to the pools in 2017, not counting spectators, was about 40,000 visits. If one of the pools is under repair, the lack of a pool would become a significant burden to at least two of the high schools, two of the youth swim teams and a domino effect to all ages from kiddie swim lessons to senior activities.
COS no longer allows outside uses of its competition pool leaving competitive youth swim teams, swim lessons, senior aerobics classes, special Olympics, the city’s Senior Games and other community events to compete with high school swim, water polo, and diving teams for time in the pool. There is also the issue that Visalia has little to no free swim time for the public, especially low income residents, to escape the heat and get exercise during the triple-digit summers.
Collins first floated the idea of an aquatics center in 2017 as a stand-alone facility for competition, recreation and rehabilitation on the dirt lot at the corner of Burke and Oak streets across from the Visalia’s Emergency Communications Center (VECC) which opened in 2017. The council had a little bit of sticker shock when the Aquatics Center Committee presented an estimated cost between $12 million and $15 million. There was broad support for the project from the public and the council but both seemed worried about the cost, an issue which has plagued swim complex projects in the past.
“I think there is a strong demand for this facility,” Collins said. “I think there’s a lot of very positive reasons for building and that’s why I have not given up on moving this forward.”
Collins said there are many who still support the idea of an aquatics center in the community. In 2017, youth swim coaches, high school swim coaches, senior groups and parents of swimmers formed a non-commissioned citizens committee to investigate the costs and present their findings to the council. In 2018, they presented the plan and spoke to the council about the need for a new pool. A new pool was also part of the reason Visalia Unified’s school bond passed in 2020. The $105 million bond measure passed on the promise to build a new high school complete with a competition pool, football stadium and theater. When California voters did not pass a statewide school construction bond that November, the school district scrapped its plans to build a new high school altogether.
More recently, Mt. Whitney water polo coach Michael Yenigues spoke in support of the complex at a joint meeting between the city council and school boards for Visalia Unified and COS on March 24. Also at that meeting in support of the complex were former Redwood High School swim coach Frank Bell and former high school swim star Christina Blankenship, neither of which spoke because the public comment period had to be limited due to time constraints at the joint meeting, according to Collins. The Citizens Advisory Committee has also included a question about support for an aquatics complex on its annual Public Opinion Survey, the results of which should be reported in late summer or early fall.
“Thanks for all your support over the last five years, but this Council’s not at all interested in hearing from you,” Collins vented.