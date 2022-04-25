Aquatics center circles the drain after Visalia council’s denial

The entry to the complex would be a local swimming hall of fame wall with the names, faces and records held by some of Visalia’s most prominent swimmers. Collins is proposing to call the complex the California Water Aquatics Center, with naming rights going to California Water Service, the private investment organization which provides water to Visalia residents. Collins suggested building the pool at the new civic center complex on the eastern edge of downtown, at the corner of Burke Street and School Avenue.

The cost of constructing the complex is still estimated at about $12 million, according to detailed estimates Collins obtained from Arch Pac Aquatics in 2020, but has undoubtedly increased due to supply chain disruptions and record-breaking inflation. Collins, who has served on the council on and off for the last 30 years, said the city is in the best financial shape he can remember. The city’s parks and recreation impact fees from new development continue to grow, such as the building boom at the industrial park, Cal Water has already promised $500,000 over 10 years for the project, the city could apply for grants for the pool’s uses to help those with disabilities and senior programming, and the city could also sell a large plot of land it owns at the corner of Akers Street and Riggin Avenue.

The bigger issue for the council is the estimated annual maintenance cost of the pool, which Arch Pac puts at right around $213,000 per year. He said there are a variety of ways to offset the ongoing maintenance cost of a pool such as entrance fees for public swim days, fees for youth swim practices, rental revenue from regional aquatic events, birthday party rentals, and possibly a $1 surcharge for anyone to get through the doors. Collins has suggested Cal Water’s donation could be used to start an endowment fund for annual upkeep.