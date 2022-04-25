Deputies, Ontario PD, U.S. Marshalls arrest suspect in Strathmore homicide

John Maduena was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a victim in Strathmore, wounding another

TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff deputies along with several other law enforcement agencies worked hand-in-hand to arrest John Maduena who allegedly shot two people and killing one of them.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on April 19th, deputies were called to the 24000 block of Ave 188 in Strathmore for a report of gunshots being heard and someone screaming for help. When Deputies arrived, they found a woman and man on the side of the road who had been shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital where Pedro Antonio Lopez, 34, died.

The female victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and she was treated and released. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and determined Maduena, 29, of the Lindsay-Strathmore area was responsible for the shooting.