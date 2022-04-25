Deputies, Ontario PD, U.S. Marshalls arrest suspect in Strathmore homicide

John Maduena was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a victim in Strathmore, wounding another
TULARE COUNTY – Sheriff deputies along with several other law enforcement agencies worked hand-in-hand to arrest John Maduena who allegedly shot two people and killing one of them.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on April 19th, deputies were called to the 24000 block of Ave 188 in Strathmore for a report of gunshots being heard and someone screaming for help. When Deputies arrived, they found a woman and man on the side of the road who had been shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital where Pedro Antonio Lopez, 34, died.
The female victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and she was treated and released. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and determined Maduena, 29, of the Lindsay-Strathmore area was responsible for the shooting.
Homicide detectives then learned Maduena had left the area and was hiding in a motel in Ontario, Calif. Detectives worked with the Ontario Police Department multi-enforcement team and the U.S. Marshall’s Office, and took Maduena into custody without incident.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Jose Melendez or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at [email protected].
Sheriff’s Log
Thursday, April 21
In the early morning hours the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carlos Gutierrez, 43, of Delano for possession of stolen property and grand theft in relation to an ongoing investigation regarding thefts of ag-related chemicals. Over the last month, detectives with the Sheriff’s ag unit have been working with the local ag community to investigate recent thefts. During this investigation, detectives gathered information about a theft that had just occurred in the Tulare area. Patrol deputies then found Gutierrez driving in the area of Highway 99 and Paige in Tulare, where he was taken into custody. This is still an active investigation and additional arrests are expected. Anyone with information about this case or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Detective Robby Hebrard or Detective Daniel Villalobos at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at [email protected]