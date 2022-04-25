Exeter woman arrested in Tulare bank robbery

23-year-old Hannah Nicole Collins is arrested in Exeter on Saturday after the Tulare Police Department followed a tip on the suspect who robbed Wells Fargo Bank in Tulare

TULARE – After receiving a tip on Saturday, the Tulare Police Department arrested Hannah Nicole Collins in Exeter for allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo in Tulare last week.

Tulare police announced on Monday, April 18, that they responded to a report of a robbery from Wells Fargo Bank at 229 E Tulare Ave. Initial reports stated that Collins handed the bank teller a handwritten note demanding money. The note also advised the teller she was armed, but no weapons were seen. She left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. The police department followed several tips and leads over the course of the week that led to the identification of Collins and ultimately made an arrest.

According to Sergent Hinojosa, public information officer with the department, the case is still under investigation. Collins was not armed when she was arrested and she will be charged with robbery.