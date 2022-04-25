Kaweah Health to build new tower by 2030 with 240 rooms

Pandemic Weakened Finances

Even if Kaweah Health passed a bond in 2024, it would still be a tight schedule to complete the tower by the 2030 deadline, but not for a lack of trying. Kaweah Delta began planning to replace the Mineral King wing beds in 1999 when it hired a consultant. The firm suggested the hospital district build eight, six-story towers to not only replace the 206 outdated patient rooms but also to accommodate future growth.

The first of those eight towers is the Acequia wing, built in 2009, and the second would be the new wing being proposed west of the new hospital, facing West Street. The projected cost of the expansion was $1.5 billion and would have meant demolishing a significant portion of its current campus and other medical buildings. Instead, Herbst said the hospital district moved on from that consulting group to hire RBB Architects in 2018. In the fall of 2021, the two replacement tower options were presented to Kaweah employees, medical staff, and the public, as well as 20 diverse stakeholder groups for input to determine which of the two options would best serve the community’s needs now and for generations to come. The consulting firm presented two options to the board, building two towers, a four-story and five-story towers or a single 9-story tower. The single tower option saves the district about $135 million.

While the hospital has been attempting to implement its strategic plan developed nearly two decades ago, there is an urgency to expand the hospital soon to meet a looming state mandated deadline. Beds at California general acute-care hospitals must be in structures that meet the state’s new seismic standards by 2030 to be in compliance with a 1994 law requiring hospitals to withstand a major shake following the Northridge earthquake. The California Hospital Association estimates it will cost $100 billion for hospitals throughout the state to meet the deadline at a time when most are financially struggling.