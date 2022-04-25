Lindsay assigns their first-ever Homeless Outreach Officer

Tanner said that Fox’s duties will be split almost in half between homeless outreach and everything else assigned to him as an officer.

“We will have someone who is the point person who’s aware of all the resources and all the contacts, and then actually gets to know some of our folks here in the community,” Tanner said.

Nave said that there are laws in place that prohibit camping within Lindsay, but these aren’t enforced due to the city’s lack of a homeless shelter.

“As it is now, if they’re not on private property or they’re not blocking the public way, we’re not really going after folks for that,” Nave said. “That’s not a problem that we can arrest our way out of. Even if we could arrest them for it, they’re still not going to have a place to sleep. Eventually they’ll be back on the street.”

Officer Fox’s new position will be highlighted before the city council at a meeting on Tuesday, April 26.