Man killed in Visalia, shooter still on the loose

VISALIA – Visalia police are on the search of a killer who has already struck at least once.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at 12:06 a.m., on Saturday, April 23, officers were dispatched to the area of Sowell and Howard regrading shots fired. Upon arrival officers found an adult male later identified as Michael, Montoya, 19, in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The violent crimes unit and crime scene investigation unit were called out and took over the investigation. Visalia police ask that anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Rob Meier at (559) 713-4211. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip-Line at (559) 713-4738
Visalia Police Logs
Friday, April 22
At approximately 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Park regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a knife slash wound to the face. The case was assigned to a detective with the youth services unit for follow-up. Through the course of the investigation, the detective was able to identify two suspects responsible for the altercation. Matthew Mora Jr., 20, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified, and members of the special enforcement unit were asked to assist in locating the two suspects. On April 22, at approximately 3:15 p.m. officers with the special enforcement unit observed the male juvenile suspect walking in the area of Houston and Lovers Lane where he was taken into custody without incident. Officers then located Mora Jr. in the 2800 block of East Cecil and he was also taken into custody. The suspects were booked at the juvenile detention facility and the Tulare County pre-trial facility on assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and conspiracy charges.
Wednesday, April 20
At 9:33 a.m., patrol officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of South Martin Street. During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the stolen property was possibly located inside a residence in the 300 block of North Giddings. Officers responded to that location and contacted Johnathon Vermeer, 20, who admitted to possessing the stolen property. The property crimes unit responded and located additional property from the burglary. All the stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim. Vermeer was arrested and booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility for burglary and possession of stolen property.