Man killed in Visalia, shooter still on the loose

The violent crimes unit and crime scene investigation unit were called out and took over the investigation. Visalia police ask that anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Rob Meier at (559) 713-4211. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip-Line at (559) 713-4738

Visalia Police Logs

Friday, April 22

At approximately 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Jefferson Park regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a knife slash wound to the face. The case was assigned to a detective with the youth services unit for follow-up. Through the course of the investigation, the detective was able to identify two suspects responsible for the altercation. Matthew Mora Jr., 20, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified, and members of the special enforcement unit were asked to assist in locating the two suspects. On April 22, at approximately 3:15 p.m. officers with the special enforcement unit observed the male juvenile suspect walking in the area of Houston and Lovers Lane where he was taken into custody without incident. Officers then located Mora Jr. in the 2800 block of East Cecil and he was also taken into custody. The suspects were booked at the juvenile detention facility and the Tulare County pre-trial facility on assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and conspiracy charges.