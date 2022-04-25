Rawhide snap a 9-game losing streak

Visalia’s bats were quiet in the six-game series against the San Jose Giants but the Rawhide pitched well for most of the series

VISALIA – The Rawhide defeated the Giants to snap Visalia’s nine-game losing streak and to avoid the sweep by San Jose.

Visalia took the early lead in the final game of the six-game series on April 22 by scoring four runs in the fourth and never looked back. Rawhide starting pitcher Liam Norris gave up two runs off two hits and two walks in 4.2 innings pitched. He was one out away from securing the win but was taken out due to his pitch count of 67. Norris struck out a career high seven batters.