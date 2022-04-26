Big rental complexes in Visalia, Central Valley mean big money for investors

TMG also brokered the sale of a 240-unit apartment complex in Bakersfield for $22 million, a 109-unit complex in Tulare for $15.66 million and a 237-unit complex in Visalia for $42.5 million in 2020 alone.

In the last two years, 445 multifamily properties in the Central Valley have traded hands, 10% of those transactions brokered by TMG. Over that span, the average sales price per unit increased 21% from $111,275 to $135,444. The greatest increases could be found in 4- and 5-star properties which increased 28% from $228,465 to $292,412.

And there are plenty more in the permitting pipeline. Apartment permits in Visalia were up 30% in the first two months of 2022 alone. Permits in Tulare are estimated to skyrocket as they are often priced lower than similar sized homes in Visalia, and the same can be said of apartment complexes as well.

Since its founding in 2015, TMG, one of the leading multifamily brokers in the State of California, according to real estate research and advisory firm Green Street, has been involved in the sale of more than 6,500 units in the Central Valley with sales exceeding $800 million.