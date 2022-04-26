Inland Port concept to flow more trade to Central Valley, cut pollution

Feasibility study Central Valley rail network could be used to bring more freight into and out of the Valley while reducing shipping costs and air pollution

VISALIA – You can’t have a port without water, but when have definitions ever stopped California from doing what it wants.

A collaborative consortium of California port authorities, county governments, transportation agencies, air pollution control districts have joined forces to analyze the feasibility of developing a new, intermodal rail spine to connect seaports to key markets via the Central Valley. The plan is to develop a network of three or four “Inland Ports” in Central Valley cities with built-in access to freight rail and trucking routes. By developing a better intermodal system of moving freight, where trucks are used to transport cargo containers from ships to rail and then from rail to their destination instead of driving across the state, the project promises to cut greenhouse gasses, significantly improve air quality, reduce road congestion, boost traffic safety, and advance California’s extraordinarily large intra-state freight movement system.