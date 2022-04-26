Tulare County Cattlewomen announce 2022 scholarship recipients

Tulare County Cattlewomen have chosen five individuals to receive scholarships based on academics, agricultural experiences, community service and college major

TULARE COUNTY –After sorting through applications, the Tulare County Cattlewomen have announced this year’s five scholarship recipients from around the county. Each student has shown an aptitude toward improving the livestock and agriculture industry in the future.

“As long as they’re from Tulare County, graduated from a Tulare County high school, they can receive one of our scholarships all the way through college if they are still meeting the requirements for it,” Judie Church, the Tulare County Cattlewomen scholarship chair, said.