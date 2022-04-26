Tulare County Cattlewomen announce 2022 scholarship recipients

Tulare County Cattlewomen have chosen five individuals to receive scholarships based on academics, agricultural experiences, community service and college major
TULARE COUNTY –After sorting through applications, the Tulare County Cattlewomen have announced this year’s five scholarship recipients from around the county. Each student has shown an aptitude toward improving the livestock and agriculture industry in the future.
“As long as they’re from Tulare County, graduated from a Tulare County high school, they can receive one of our scholarships all the way through college if they are still meeting the requirements for it,” Judie Church, the Tulare County Cattlewomen scholarship chair, said.
According to Church, the Cattlewomen Association works to promote education, beef education, ranching, nutrition, recipes and a positive image of the livestock industry. In January, the scholarship goes out to all the high schools in the area where students can then apply if they fit the criteria. The scholarship is also available to students in college who continue to meet requirements.
The scholarship recipients are chosen based on a criteria including academic achievements, planned major, community service, agriculture experiences as well as a submitted essay. Church explained the way they chose recipients is not necessarily based on economic need rather “how are they going to help the livestock industry? How are they going to help agriculture? Are they going to contribute back to the agriculture industry?”
This year five individuals from around the county were awarded scholarships in amounts ranging from $750 to $1,500.
Sydney McNulty, a senior at Exeter High School, received the Marian Guthrie Memorial Scholarship for $1500. After McNulty graduates in June, she plans to attend a four year university to study biology and pursue a career in the medical field while continuing to work on her family’s cattle ranch. She is the daughter of James and Jennifer McNulty of Exeter.
Lucy Flynn received the Delores Fitterer memorial Scholarship for $1,000. Flynn will graduate in June from Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore. After graduation Flynn plans to further her education at the University of Wyoming in the field of business with a minor in Animal Science. She is the daughter of Matt and Karol Flynn of Ducor and Poerterville.
Serene Schotanus was awarded $1,000 from the Cattlewomen. Schotanus graduated from Central Valley Chrisitan High School in 2019. After graduation, she moved to the midwest to attend Kansas State University where she is majoring in Animal Science. Schotanus ultimately plans to obtain a Veterinary Degree. She is the daughter of Myron and Jodi Schotanus of Tipton.
Avery Coelho was also awarded $1,000 from the Cattlewomen. Coehlo will graduate from Tulare Western in June and plans to attend either Texas A & M or Colorado State to pursue an Animal Science Degree. She is the daughter of Brian and Stacy Coelho of Tulare.
Baylee Micari was awarded $750 from the Cattlewomen. After Micari graduates from Exeter High School in June, she plans to attend Oklahoma State University to major in Animal Science and Agriculture Business. She is the daughter of Tulare County District 1 Board Supervisor Larry Micari.