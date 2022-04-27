Farmersville expects to tackle 55 projects over next five years

According to Gomez, some projects included in the plan include street and road work, parks improvements, improvements to the downtown area and the replacement of some police vehicles. Another project is Freedom Field, a large community park space that will include a community plaza, picnic area and playground.

“The cost for that project has just skyrocketed in recent months because of supply chain issues. So it’s just making our projects cost a lot more than what we originally budgeted, unfortunately,” Gomez said.

This is partially offset, Gomez said, by funds from the city’s Measure Q cannabis tax. $5,364,937 from Measure Q funding is being put toward capital improvement projects as part of the five-year plan, $625,000 of which will go toward Freedom Field.

Measure Q funding levels are dynamic, Gomez noted, due to the nature of the industry. Farmersville is anticipating a decrease in Measure Q funds as some of the city’s cannabis businesses begin to open new storefronts in larger cities like Tulare.

The draft budget is anticipated to be presented to city council by May 23 and adopted by June 13.