Farmersville expects to tackle 55 projects over next five years

FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville is looking forward to 55 new projects over the next five years after the city council reviewed their capital improvement plan.
According to city staff, state law requires cities to create a five-year capital improvement plan for long-term project planning purposes. Farmersville’s plan includes 55 projects at a total expense of $44,872,160. Sixty percent of these projects are geared toward engineering, 21% toward public works, 17% toward the fire department, 1% for planning and 1% for police. The plan is paid for through 14 different funds, some of which include ongoing city revenues, fund balances and grants.
“Every year, I present a five-year plan,” said Jennifer Gomez, city manager. “That way we have something that we’re working towards, and we can see what things need to be replaced or improved in the near future.”
At the April 25 city council meeting the city stated that they define a capital purchase as a purchase of a commodity or project with a value over $5,000 that will last longer than one year. Capital improvement plans are reviewed by city leadership and added to the city’s on-going expenses in order to make a total budget.
According to Gomez, some projects included in the plan include street and road work, parks improvements, improvements to the downtown area and the replacement of some police vehicles. Another project is Freedom Field, a large community park space that will include a community plaza, picnic area and playground.
“The cost for that project has just skyrocketed in recent months because of supply chain issues. So it’s just making our projects cost a lot more than what we originally budgeted, unfortunately,” Gomez said.
This is partially offset, Gomez said, by funds from the city’s Measure Q cannabis tax. $5,364,937 from Measure Q funding is being put toward capital improvement projects as part of the five-year plan, $625,000 of which will go toward Freedom Field.
Measure Q funding levels are dynamic, Gomez noted, due to the nature of the industry. Farmersville is anticipating a decrease in Measure Q funds as some of the city’s cannabis businesses begin to open new storefronts in larger cities like Tulare.
The draft budget is anticipated to be presented to city council by May 23 and adopted by June 13.