Porterville man sentenced to twelve years for drug conspiracy

FRESNO — A Porterville man was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. There are eight other defendants with pending charges in this case.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced on April 26, Robert Cavasos, 43, was sentenced in federal court for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Cavasos negotiated for the purchase of 1 pound of methamphetamine from Pedro Delgado-Montenegro who supplied the drugs to Cavazos through a third party. Delgado-Montenegro was a former resident of Porterville and a native and citizen of Mexico.