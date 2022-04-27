Porterville man sentenced to twelve years for drug conspiracy

Robert Cavasos, of Porterville, is sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
FRESNO — A Porterville man was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. There are eight other defendants with pending charges in this case.
U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced on April 26, Robert Cavasos, 43, was sentenced in federal court for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Cavasos negotiated for the purchase of 1 pound of methamphetamine from Pedro Delgado-Montenegro who supplied the drugs to Cavazos through a third party. Delgado-Montenegro was a former resident of Porterville and a native and citizen of Mexico.
Cavezos and Delgado-Montenegro are two of nine defendants being charged in this case. Delgado-Montenegro is a fugitive and co-defendant Renato Aguilera was scheduled for sentencing in federal court on April 29. Aguilera faces a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison in addition to a $10 million fine. His sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors combined with the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
Charges are pending against the remaining defendants and are only allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Porterville Police Department, the Coalinga Police Department, and the Fresno Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Escobar is prosecuting the case.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.