Supervisors express support for gas tax moratorium by state legislature

Board supervisors send letter of support to suspend 51.1 cent gas tax, legislative Democrats favor direct payments to drivers
VISALIA – Gas prices are only coming down marginally since they shot up to over $5 in March. But with negotiations stalled in the state legislature the Tulare County Board of Supervisors decided to weight in on what they can do to help bring down prices at the pump.
On Tuesday, April 19, the Board of Supervisors met and approved a letter to be sent in support of a moratorium on the California gasoline-excise tax that would provide residents of Tulare County with financial relief. All five supervisors signed the letter sent to the governor, “we just wanted to say we are in support of holding back, or a moratorium, on this gas tax until things settle down a little bit to give some relief at the pump for constituents,” District 3 Board Supervisor Amy Shuklian said.
The letter from the supervisors to Sacramento requested “an immediate and indefinite” moratorium to the 51.1 cent gas tax. Within the letter, the board says that a moratorium on the gas tax would have a positive ripple effect throughout the economy, and lowering gas prices would also lower the cost of transporting everyday goods. The letter said,“this [lowering of transport of everyday goods], in turn, reduces the cost of goods to consumers at the time of purchase. A moratorium on the gas tax is not just a break for motorists at the pump, it is a break for every Californian, at every cash register, across the state.”
As of April 19, on average Californians are paying $5.85 per gallon which is $1.65 more than the national average. The letter expressed concern that high gas prices disproportionately and negatively impact rural and low income communities such as Tulare County. “At a time when California is experiencing billion-dollar budget surpluses year after year, the state has the opportunity to provide hard-working citizens a significant financial reprieve as they grapple with a forty-year high inflation rate,” the letter to Governor Gavin Newsom said.
On Monday April 25, Vice Chairman Dennis Townsend and Supervisor Larry Micari signed an additional letter in support of Senator Shannon Groves Senate Bill (SB) 1156. SB 1156 would repeal the annual inflation adjustment for California’s per gallon fuel and diesel excise tax.
According to the Board of Supervisors’ chief of staff, Tammie Weyker-Adkins, the reason only two supervisors signed that letter was because the deadline to submit to the committee is Friday. There would not have been time to put it on next week’s agenda.
The deadline for early budget action items to be enacted by the Senate is May 1, according to the Senate Republican Caucus. Republican leader Scott Wilk said the legislative democrats have run out the clock on suspending the gas tax. “Actions speak louder than words, and they did nothing,” Wilk said. “Republicans have been calling for a one-year suspension of the 51.1 cent tax per gallon for over a year. A simple solution that would have provided immediate financial relief for California’s drivers.”
Wilk says this is business as usual for Sacramento because in 2021 Senate Republicans called for a gas tax holiday. They offered amendments formally requesting a suspension of the state gas tax and waiving of upcoming increases. Democrats failed to act on those formal requests as they are doing now.