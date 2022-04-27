Supervisors express support for gas tax moratorium by state legislature

Board supervisors send letter of support to suspend 51.1 cent gas tax, legislative Democrats favor direct payments to drivers

VISALIA – Gas prices are only coming down marginally since they shot up to over $5 in March. But with negotiations stalled in the state legislature the Tulare County Board of Supervisors decided to weight in on what they can do to help bring down prices at the pump.

On Tuesday, April 19, the Board of Supervisors met and approved a letter to be sent in support of a moratorium on the California gasoline-excise tax that would provide residents of Tulare County with financial relief. All five supervisors signed the letter sent to the governor, “we just wanted to say we are in support of holding back, or a moratorium, on this gas tax until things settle down a little bit to give some relief at the pump for constituents,” District 3 Board Supervisor Amy Shuklian said.