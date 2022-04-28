Enchanted Playhouse doubles down on return to the stage with Snow White

Local theater company splits classic fairytale between Disney and Brothers Grimm and two different casts
VISALIA – After two years of online plays and outdoor shows, Enchanted Playhouse Theater Company returns to the stage this week with Snow White. The community theater’s production offers a twist on the classic fairytale made famous by Disney in the 1938 film with nods to the original story published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812.
While the plot of the play will closely resemble the Disney version, there are some changes to the story. The dwarves have names like Roscoe, Charlie and Boss and you might be surprised by the end of the Evil Queen. The real twist Enchanted Playhouse’s version offers is the use of two casts to put on the play. This year’s production had so many talented actors try out, directors Shanna Meier, Robert Meier, and Sheriahna Irvin decided to have two lead princesses and to double up on dwarves. It also has the added benefit of having people to step in for other actors if someone falls ill, has to quarantine or just loses their voice.
Snow White will be played by both Faith Aguiar and Rebecca Eastham. Aguiar will make her stage debut at the Fox playing a bolder, more confident version of the classic fairytale female lead. Having been stereotyped as a villain in her previous plays, Aguiar said she is excited about her first chance to play a princess.
“It became easy to play the villain and now it’s very different to play the princess,” Aguiar said. “I get to challenge myself.”
Snow White will be the first time Eastham gets to play the princess, as well. Eastham came close in Enchanted’s production of Prince Caspian but her role as Lucy Pevansy technically made her a queen, albeit a very young one.
“I have never been in a show with a double cast, so it’s been a great opportunity to see teh character played differently,” Eastham said.
Eastham will play a more traditional version of Snow White, the shy and sweet soprano when she takes the stage at the Fox for the first time since February 2020.
“Performing live on a stage, under the lights is different than at a stadium or outdoor setting,” Eastham said. “I think it’s more rewarding to see the audience, to feel their energy.”
Amy McKay, a veteran of Enchanted productions, plays the role of the Hag, the disguise devised by the Queen’s dark magic to offer a poisoned apple to her fairer stepdaughter. McKay said she was excited for all of the players, especially those making their debut on an indoor stage.
“We had barely gotten our feet wet at the Fox when everything had to stop,” McKay said. “Now we’re back and you can feel the excitement and us building momentum.”
As an added bonus, the show will also feature a song from the original Disney film, but you’ll have to get a ticket to find out which one. The curtain opens for Snow White at 7 p.m. tonight, April 28 at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St. in Visalia. The play will show again tomorrow night, April 29, at 7 p.m. and hold its final show at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Tickets are $10.00 each and can be purchased on the Fox box office or online at FoxVisalia.org.
Enchanted Playhouse is an all-volunteer, non-profit theater company that is completely funded by ticket sales, sponsorships and donations. There is no fee to participate in Enchanted plays and all of their auditions are open to the public and are often the first time many young actors get their start on stage.
With everyone’s support, the Enchanted Playhouse will continue to fulfill its original mission to “ enchant, surprise, excite and amuse audiences, young and old ”!
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating, contact board president Shanna Meier at (559) 972-7027 or [email protected]