Enchanted Playhouse doubles down on return to the stage with Snow White

Local theater company splits classic fairytale between Disney and Brothers Grimm and two different casts

VISALIA – After two years of online plays and outdoor shows, Enchanted Playhouse Theater Company returns to the stage this week with Snow White. The community theater’s production offers a twist on the classic fairytale made famous by Disney in the 1938 film with nods to the original story published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812.

While the plot of the play will closely resemble the Disney version, there are some changes to the story. The dwarves have names like Roscoe, Charlie and Boss and you might be surprised by the end of the Evil Queen. The real twist Enchanted Playhouse’s version offers is the use of two casts to put on the play. This year’s production had so many talented actors try out, directors Shanna Meier, Robert Meier, and Sheriahna Irvin decided to have two lead princesses and to double up on dwarves. It also has the added benefit of having people to step in for other actors if someone falls ill, has to quarantine or just loses their voice.