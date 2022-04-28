Exeter city council approves cannabis ordinance rewrite

Exeter paves the way for new medicinal cannabis focused business in downtown, suggests proposing a cannabis tax for future marijuana businesses

EXETER – Exeter is moving forward with rewrites to their cannabis ordinance that will allow a medically prescribed cannabis treatment center to open in the city.

The changes make room for BioLife, a medicinal cannabis company, to carry and administer prescribed cannabis products to terminally ill children and medically disadvantaged adults. Exeter currently has a restrictive ordinance on cannabis, making it nearly impossible for a medicinal use facility to operate in the city limits.