Exeter utilizes Measure P sales tax money for needed public safety improvements

Exeter’s 1% sales tax measure brings in a projected $1.7 million, the city expects to spend the money conservatively

EXETER – Exeter has been making good use of funds from the city’s first sales tax increase.

Measure P, which increased sales tax within the city limits by one percent to 8.75%, passed in 2020. It was put in place mainly to provide additional funding for city services like public safety, street improvements, parks and building facility maintenance.