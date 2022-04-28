State bill threatens greater state action to meet federal air quality standards

The San Joaquin Valley has some of the worst air quality in the nation. It has failed to meet federal health standards for ozone (smog) and particulate pollution according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The reason the air quality is especially bad is because of the valley’s topography with the surrounding mountains trapping air pollutants. A large cause of pollutants in the valley are from heavy truck traffic on the I-5 and Highway 99. Pollutants also include diesel burning locomotives, agricultural equipment like tractors and irrigation pumps and wood-burning stoves.

The other large pollutant the valley deals with is particulate pollution. According to the EPA, this pollutant is called fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. EPA says that PM2.5 causes a broad range of health problems from asthma to premature death in children and adults. CARB says on their website, if PM2.5 was reduced to background levels, 7,200 premature deaths, 1,900 hospitalizations and 5,200 emergency room visits would be avoided each year. Similar results would be true if diesel particulates would be removed from the air.

AB 2550 acknowledges the effects of PM2.5 as well as the clear negative impacts to public health. “Beyond the clear negative impacts to public health, continued nonattainment poses a risk to construction and economic growth in the San Joaquin Valley,” AB 2550 states. “To reduce the risk of premature deaths for hundreds of thousands of state residents and to remove the risk of federal sanctions, the state needs to enact legislation to ensure consistent progress and rapid attainment of national ambient air quality standards in the state.”