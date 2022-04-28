Strathmore native became a Navy Apex Predator working with strategic deterrence

After joining the military for the opportunities of travel and adventure, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Brian Kulbeth went on to work for the Navy’s west coast missiles program

BANGOR, WASH. – Strathmore native Brian Kulbeth joined the Navy 29 years ago with his wife for the opportunities of travel and adventure. Kulbeth climbed the ranks to lieutenant commander and continues to work onboard Naval Base Kitsap, the homeport to west coast guided and ballistic-missiles. Not bad for a rural Tulare County native.

Naval Base Kitsap is homeport to some of the most capable and advanced submarines produced by the United States. Kulbeth credits his accomplishments to his good work ethic he learned from growing up in Strathmore.

“Serving in the Navy meant the world to me,” Kulbeth said. “It gave me the structure and discipline I needed to make me who I am today. Also, it provided my wife, children and I the opportunity to travel the world and meet folks from all over the United States.”

Kulbeth said he uses skills and values similar to those found in Strathmore to succeed in the Navy. He graduated from Strathmore HIgh School in 1986. Kulbeth said growing up in a small town where everyone took care of everyone instilled a strong work ethic instilled in him. That work ethic helped him when working with Commander, Submarine Group 9 as a civilian contractor.