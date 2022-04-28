Woodlake pot company to launch delivery service

Uncle Green becomes the second Woodlake marijuana company to offer delivery to doorsteps from Fresno to Bakersfield

WOODLAKE– Marijuana companies have brought millions of dollars into the city of Woodlake to build parks, playgrounds and even rebuild its recreation programming. The city may see more cannabis cash in the future as local operators expand their reach beyond the city limits and the surrounding communities.

One of the marijuana operators, Uncle Green, is in the process of obtaining a permit to deliver products across Tulare, Kern and Fresno counties. In a notice to the city, the Woodlake pot company said it intends to acquire three delivery vans which will provide delivery service between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. One van will serve the Visalia area, one will serve the Fresno area and the third van will serve the Bakersfield area. Each van will make up to two daily trips from the facility to its respective service area, which will potentially increase the amount of daily traffic trips by six. The company did not return calls as of press time but has updated its website to add “distributor” to its list of operations in Woodlake.