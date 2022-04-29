COS condenses water consumption in chemistry labs

These condensers are being used to decrease water consumption and benefit the community and they are also being used for teaching labs. The implementation of the eco-friendly CondenSyn air condensers have provided students in the chemistry department outstanding daily performance.

Smith said the CondenSyn waterless condensers are being used for teaching labs that require students to perform reflux reactions in water, methanol or ethanol. A reflux reaction involves heating the chemical reaction using a condenser for a certain amount of time while continually cooling the vapor produced back into liquid form according to the University of Toronto chemistry online.

“Our students have found the CondenSyn units to be easy to use as there are no water connections to make, we can use them open to the atmosphere, and the… glass joints are perfect for our commonly used round bottom flasks,” Smith said.

As California continues to see no relief from the drought, the state has no choice but to impose new rules discouraging wasteful water practices. The college was not affected by the new rules and regulations, but decided they should try to do something about their own water waste. The laboratory supply company, Quirk Glass was the group to suggest the Asynt CondenSyn waterless condensers.

According to the Asynt website, the CondenSyn waterless condenser is a unique glass air condenser that does not require cooling water for operation, “by using a unique glass forming technique we have been able to manufacture a high surface area air condenser which is robust and effective.”