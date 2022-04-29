Costco wants a second store in northwest Visalia

Visalia city officials, existing store managers say a new Costco Wholesale is planned for the corner of Shirk Rd. and Riggin Ave.

VISALIA – The only thing more exciting to Visalians than getting a second In-N-Out Burger restaurant is getting a second Costco, a rare feat for a city of less than 200,000 people. Mayor Steve Nelsen said not only is Costco interested in building a second store in northwest Visalia, he thinks “it could happen quickly.”

Nelsen recently mentioned Visalia’s largest retailer has reportedly tied up land at the northwest corner of Shirk Road and Riggin Avenue, open land currently zoned for industrial use. Nelsen says he does not believe rezoning the corner for retail commercial use should be a big deal and that construction of retail warehouses like Costco is similar to the “tilt-up concrete” technique used to erect industrial buildings faster and more efficiently.