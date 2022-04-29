State delays release of genetically modified mosquitoes in Visalia

The full efficacy of the mosquitoes will not be known until a longitudinal study of the Florida Keys can be done, which is still pending approval from state regulators there.

In the meantime, California regulators will spend the next few months evaluating Oxitec’s second study in Visalia. DPR said its review of the research authorization application will entail a rigorous scientific evaluation, consultation with the California Department of Public Health, Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District and consideration of public comments and input. DPR must approve a research authorization application before an unregistered pesticide can be field tested in the state. DPR toxicologists, entomologists, microbiologists, ecotoxicologists, and other department scientists will review the application, research design, scientific studies, and additional information.

Research authorizations are approved or refused based on an evaluation of whether that research may involve a hazard to handlers or field workers, public health, or the environment. Approved research authorizations limit both the area and the time period that the product may be tested and may include strict requirements or limitations on use, as well as monitoring and reporting requirements.

Oxitec’s research authorization application proposes to release 5,000-30,000 mosquitoes per week at multiple study sites located in and around Visalia. The company has not yet identified specific sites for the release—a requirement for DPR’s review of the research authorization application. The proposed locations of the release sites, number of sites necessary to conduct the requested research and the number of mosquitoes released per site will be evaluated by DPR as part of its review of the application.