Visalia Chamber President and CEO honored as Woman of the Year

Zurek has served the Visalia Chamber for seven years. She has led community wide initiatives to create a microbrew district infusing the growing industry into Visalia’s Historic downtown. Zurek developed a program for children called Jr. CEO. The program is designed to teach children the value of starting their own company. She also created Impact Leadership Conference to provide young professionals with a strong world-class leadership training program.

In addition to the good Zurek is doing for her community with the Chamber, she is also in her second year of pursuing her law degree at the San Joaquin College of Law. By getting her degree she will be able to more effectively help offer solutions to local businesses. Gail has been married to her husband Michael for twenty years and together they have two boys.

Every year, each California legislator gives a Woman of the Year award to an extraordinary woman in their district. This award has been ongoing since 1987 to help commemorate Women’s History month. The Woman of the Year award has also become an annual Capitol tradition to salute women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and accomplishments within their communities. In recognition of their outstanding contributions, the women of the year are presented with a framed certificate from the Legislature.