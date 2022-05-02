Baseball: Miners swing past Pioneers in back-to-back games

El Diamante claims second win of the week against Mt. Whitney to win the season series between the cross town teams
VISALIA – El Diamante won back-to-back games against Mt. Whitney last week to win the season series and take sole control of third place in league with a chance to catch nab second place before the season ends this month.
After being destroyed by the Pioneers a month earlier, the Miners picked their spots with timely hitting and defense to win two close games 3-2 and 5-3 last week. A late run in extra innings for the Miners broke a four-inning scoreless streak for both teams giving El Diamante a win on April 26. Two days later, the teams faced off again to decide the season series.
This tie breaker game began slowly as both teams’ defenses and offenses were evenly matched. El Diamante first baseman Joey Fagundes was working overtime nabbing as many outs against Mt. Whitney’s batters at first base as he could. Pioneers’ pitcher Jordan Versteeg dominated the mound striking out the Miner’s batters not even giving them a chance to hit the ball.
“We went nine innings last game and we knew this one was gonna be a rough one,” El Diamante’s Brandon Petty said.
Both teams kept each other at bay until the bottom of the fourth, when the Pioneers got the ball rolling. Mt. Whitney’s Samuel Dean got on base after being hit by a pitch and made his way to third after a double by Mathew DeBock. Dean eventually came home after Isaiah Flores drove a ball into left field. The run gave the Pioneers some momentum heading in the fourth inning but the Miners came into the fifth and quickly countered with a run of their own.
El Diamante’s Tanner Anderson was walked to first before infield hits by teammates Caleb Silva and Elijah Martinez loaded the bases and frustrated the Pioneers defense. Anderson scored after Mt. Whitney’s catcher Mathew DeBock missed the throw at home plate. The Pioneers were able to get out of the inning after DeBock tagged out Silva between third and home.
In the sixth inning, the Miners added four more runs. John Chavez stepped up to bat with Trevor Hampel on first and CJ Ray on third. Chavez sent a line drive down the left field line for a double and eventually moved to third after a center field hit from Anderson. Silva hit a deep line drive to right field ,scoring Anderson and giving the Miners a 5-1 lead.
Mt. Whitney didn’t go down without a fight, though. In the top of the seventh inning, the Pioneers scored two runs to close the lead to 5-3. With two outs and runners on the corners, Mt. Whitney had a chance to tie the game and possibly win the game. Mt. Whitney’s DeBock got an infield hit to score Zach Mell and move Omar Ponce to third. Another ground ball scored Ponce before Versteeg was thrown out to end the game.
“This game gave us a confidence boost and these boys are ready for the next team,” El Diamante’s Hampel said.
The Miners will go on to battle it out with Redwood twice this week, May 3 and 5, meanwhile the Pioneers face Lemoore in back-to-back, May 3 and 5. The Miners headed into this week with a grip on third place (6-5) in the West Yosemite League and ahead of Mt. Whitney (4-7) in fourth place.