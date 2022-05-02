Baseball: Miners swing past Pioneers in back-to-back games

El Diamante’s Tanner Anderson was walked to first before infield hits by teammates Caleb Silva and Elijah Martinez loaded the bases and frustrated the Pioneers defense. Anderson scored after Mt. Whitney’s catcher Mathew DeBock missed the throw at home plate. The Pioneers were able to get out of the inning after DeBock tagged out Silva between third and home.

In the sixth inning, the Miners added four more runs. John Chavez stepped up to bat with Trevor Hampel on first and CJ Ray on third. Chavez sent a line drive down the left field line for a double and eventually moved to third after a center field hit from Anderson. Silva hit a deep line drive to right field ,scoring Anderson and giving the Miners a 5-1 lead.

Mt. Whitney didn’t go down without a fight, though. In the top of the seventh inning, the Pioneers scored two runs to close the lead to 5-3. With two outs and runners on the corners, Mt. Whitney had a chance to tie the game and possibly win the game. Mt. Whitney’s DeBock got an infield hit to score Zach Mell and move Omar Ponce to third. Another ground ball scored Ponce before Versteeg was thrown out to end the game.

“This game gave us a confidence boost and these boys are ready for the next team,” El Diamante’s Hampel said.

The Miners will go on to battle it out with Redwood twice this week, May 3 and 5, meanwhile the Pioneers face Lemoore in back-to-back, May 3 and 5. The Miners headed into this week with a grip on third place (6-5) in the West Yosemite League and ahead of Mt. Whitney (4-7) in fourth place.