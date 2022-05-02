Baseball: Mustangs shut out Hawks to complete season sweep

The April 30 matchup was the tightest game of the series as Tulare Western emerged from the pitching duel with a 1-0 victory. The third and final game of the season series came just three days after the Mustangs trampled the Hawks 17-0 on April 27 and maneuvered past Mission Oak 8-4 on March 25.

The difference in the latest game was a Tulare Western run in the third inning. After a slow start for both teams, with only one hit combined through the first two innings, the Mustangs got this moving in the third inning. Tulare Western’s Johnny Callison laid down a textbook bunt and ran out a single. Callison got into scoring position with two stolen bases. He was able to tag up on a sacrifice fly from James Corral and score the only run of the game.