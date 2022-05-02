Baseball: Mustangs shut out Hawks to complete season sweep

Tulare Western wins 1-0 pitching duel against Mission Oak and enters this week tied for first place in league
TULARE – Tulare Western pulled off a season sweep of Mission Oak last week setting up the Mustangs for a first place showdown with Monache this week.
The April 30 matchup was the tightest game of the series as Tulare Western emerged from the pitching duel with a 1-0 victory. The third and final game of the season series came just three days after the Mustangs trampled the Hawks 17-0 on April 27 and maneuvered past Mission Oak 8-4 on March 25.
The difference in the latest game was a Tulare Western run in the third inning. After a slow start for both teams, with only one hit combined through the first two innings, the Mustangs got this moving in the third inning. Tulare Western’s Johnny Callison laid down a textbook bunt and ran out a single. Callison got into scoring position with two stolen bases. He was able to tag up on a sacrifice fly from James Corral and score the only run of the game.
Great pitching kept both teams in check and only a few more players made it on base the rest of the way. Tulare Western’s Justin Cuellar threw six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts. In a game with limited opportunities to score, Tulare Western almost allowed Mission Oak to tie the game in the seventh inning. Tensions ran high and every play and call became increasingly important in the closing moments. Paul Pena came into the game in relief for the Mustangs and walked the Hawks’ Ty Burns. A messy play and missed catch sent him to second base. Shortly after, Mission Oak’s Bryce Retiz was hit by a pitch putting the tying run on second. Pena settled in and struck out a batter on a full count before a fielding error sent runners to second and third. With two outs and the winning run in scoring position, Pena kept his composure and got the save with his second strikeout of the inning.
“They’ve settled in, and they’ve always been a good ballclub, they just have to continue to believe in themselves and handle the pressure,” said Tulare Western head coach Ken Searcy.
The Mustangs are 9-2 in the East Yosemite League and will face the 9-1 Monache Marauders in back-to-back games on May 4 at home and May 6 at Monache to decide who will hold sole possession of first place heading into the final week of league play. Mission Oak will face off against another Tulare team, Tulare Union, on the same dates in the hopes of turning around their season after losing eight of their last nine games.