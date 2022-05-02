Baseball: Rangers wrangle Bullpups for 2 wins in 1 night

“We could have played better defense when we were up 4-0 because some of those errors ended up being the difference in that game,” Hanford infielder Gavin Guzman said.

Redwood brought in Mikey Ramirez to pitch for the sixth inning and ensure that Hanford’s elite offense didn’t put up any more runs. He did just that. Ramirez says he came into the game trying to execute his pitches.

“Knowing Hanford could put runs up fast I went into the game trying to execute my pitches and control base runners to my best ability.”

Third baseman Ty Potts had two RBI for the Rangers and played a big part in Redwood’s victory.

“It felt amazing,” Potts said. “We owed these guys from the last time we played them and with everyone watching, and league standings on the line, it was really special to be able to come out on top and fight the way that we did.”