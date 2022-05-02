Baseball: Rangers wrangle Bullpups for 2 wins in 1 night

Redwood finishes extra innings from April 26 matchup with 10-9 win on April 28 before winning a second game 5-4 to build two-game lead over second place Hanford
VISALIA – Redwood defeated Hanford twice in one night last week giving the Rangers a two-game lead over the Bullpups for first place in the league.
The first matchup of the night on April 28 was a rather unusual circumstance. The April 26 matchup between the two teams had to be stopped after eight innings due to daylight with a score of 8-8. The decision was then made to play the ninth inning prior to the start of Thursday’s final matchup between the two teams. The Rangers would go on to win the first matchup of the night 10-9 behind the winning run from third baseman Ty Potts.
Winning that first matchup was huge for the Rangers. Their momentum made the difference in the second game of the night for back-to-back one-run wins.
Hanford started off red hot in the second matchup of the night with four runs in the second inning. Redwood scored three more to respond in a big way and make it a one score game. Inning three and four would be scoreless with neither team wanting to allow anything. The Rangers would score what ended up being the winning runs in the fifth inning. Neither team would score again and the Rangers would go on to win 5-4.
The game was a close, competitive, matchup between the undisputed two best teams in the West Yosemite League (WYL). Two victories over the second place Bullpups were huge wins as Redwood opened this week just two wins shy of clinching a league title. Redwood traveled across town to El Diamante yesterday, May 5, to take on the Miners but results were not available as of press time. The Bullpups will have to win out and hope the Rangers lose 3 out of their last four games in order to take the title.
“We could have played better defense when we were up 4-0 because some of those errors ended up being the difference in that game,” Hanford infielder Gavin Guzman said.
Redwood brought in Mikey Ramirez to pitch for the sixth inning and ensure that Hanford’s elite offense didn’t put up any more runs. He did just that. Ramirez says he came into the game trying to execute his pitches.
“Knowing Hanford could put runs up fast I went into the game trying to execute my pitches and control base runners to my best ability.”
Third baseman Ty Potts had two RBI for the Rangers and played a big part in Redwood’s victory.
“It felt amazing,” Potts said. “We owed these guys from the last time we played them and with everyone watching, and league standings on the line, it was really special to be able to come out on top and fight the way that we did.”
