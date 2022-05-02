College of the Sequoias’ baseball team is headed back to the postseason

The Giants have made the postseason field in nine of the past 10 championship seasons, including four in a row.

This is Sequoias’ 17th berth in the postseason under 28-year coach Jody Allen, who earlier this season became one of 14 coaches in California community college baseball history to surpass 700 career wins.

The Giants were one of the winningest teams in the state during the past two pandemic-altered seasons. They were 18-4 with the fifth-best winning percentage in the state when the season was canceled in 2020, then went 23-5 and won the Central Valley Conference championship in 2021 when Sequoias was among the handful of colleges around the state to bring baseball back as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

But Sequoias needed a late-season charge to reach the postseason in 2022.