Deputies fire on Ducor man after slicing his uncle with a knife

Thursday, April 28

On the four year anniversary of Paul Abarca, 54, killing, the Sheriff’s office announced that the men responsible may be in California. On that day, April 28th, 2018, deputies were called to 37700 Block of Road 58 in New London for a possible house fire. When they arrived, deputies found Abarca dead in his home and immediately determined foul play was involved. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and later determined Abarca had died from blunt force trauma to the upper body. Detectives believed the house was intentionally set on fire to try and destroy evidence.

Over the last four years, Detectives have followed up on leads and evidence and have identified Arturo Mascareno, 26, as the person who murdered Abarca. Detectives also identified Jonathan Martinez-Lopez, 26, as a person of interest in the case. Both men fled to Mexico shortly after the murder, although it’s believed they might be back in California. This is still an active investigation and a motive for the murder is not being released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Melendez or Sgt. Hector Rodriguez at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at [email protected]