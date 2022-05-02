Deputies fire on Ducor man after slicing his uncle with a knife

Unfazed by a Taser strike from deputies, an unidentified knifeman was shot while charging at law enforcement
TULARE COUNTY – Deputies were forced to shoot a suspect in Ducor over the weekend after he was unfazed by a Taser.
According to the Sheriff’s department, at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, deputies were called to 7000 block of Road 232 in Ducor for a man armed with a knife, fighting with his 81-year-old uncle. When they arrived, deputies found the 81-year-old victim with slice marks on his face and fighting the suspect off with a chair.
Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but he refused. They then deployed a Taser. But it didn’t stop him and he continued to charge toward the deputies. That’s when deputies opened fire, hitting the suspect. Both the victim and the suspect were taken to area hospitals. This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Sheriff’s Log
Saturday, April 30
Just after 2:30 p.m. deputies were called to the 12500 Block of Avenue 322 in Visalia for an armed robbery and shooting. When deputies arrived, they learned the victim had just arrived at the property when two masked men walked up and demanded money. When the victim refused, one of the suspects shot him in the leg. They then took his cell phone and ran off. They were last seen heading west of Avenue 322. The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta District hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously at [email protected] or by text or voicemail at (559) 725-4194.
Thursday, April 28
On the four year anniversary of Paul Abarca, 54, killing, the Sheriff’s office announced that the men responsible may be in California. On that day, April 28th, 2018, deputies were called to 37700 Block of Road 58 in New London for a possible house fire. When they arrived, deputies found Abarca dead in his home and immediately determined foul play was involved. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and later determined Abarca had died from blunt force trauma to the upper body. Detectives believed the house was intentionally set on fire to try and destroy evidence.
Over the last four years, Detectives have followed up on leads and evidence and have identified Arturo Mascareno, 26, as the person who murdered Abarca. Detectives also identified Jonathan Martinez-Lopez, 26, as a person of interest in the case. Both men fled to Mexico shortly after the murder, although it’s believed they might be back in California. This is still an active investigation and a motive for the murder is not being released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Melendez or Sgt. Hector Rodriguez at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at [email protected]