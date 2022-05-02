Friday Night Market returns to Lindsay under Virginia Loya

The VL Lindsay Friday Night Market kicks off on April 29 under Virginia Loya’s management
LINDSAY – Lindsay’s Friday Night Market is back with a slight rebranding and the same great food.
Virginia Loya, who ran the market under the control of the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce while she was its executive director, is reassuming her duties as head of the event for the first time since 2018. She’s doing so independently this time, and has renamed the market VL Lindsay Friday Night Market.
“I’m excited to be taking it back and hopefully bringing it back the way it was before,” Loya said.
Loya said the market will feature live music, karaoke, dancing competitions and, of course, a variety of food from local vendors – including Ricas Enchiladas, a community favorite from the market’s past.
“Of course we’ll have our famous enchiladas – because, enchiladas,” Loya said. She added that vendors will also be selling tacos, aguas frescas, barbecue ribs and chicken, empanadas and Filipino food, among others.
In January, the council unanimously approved Loya’s proposal to take over the market, and gave their blessing for city manager Joe Tanner to hammer out a contract with her. The decision put to rest any movement toward the city taking it over themselves. According to Tanner, the city has established a subcommittee in order to provide some oversight on the market and its operations.
The market’s upcoming debut will celebrate not only the event’s return, but also Día de los Niños.
“There will be lots of entertainment for children,” Loya said.
The night’s live music will be performed by the band Sangre Inquieta, the Lindsay High School Cardinal Band and Flores del Valle, a folkloric dance group.
The VL Lindsay Friday Night Market’s debut is taking place April 29, from 5:30-10:00 in Downtown Lindsay.