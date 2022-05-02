Friday Night Market returns to Lindsay under Virginia Loya

In January, the council unanimously approved Loya’s proposal to take over the market, and gave their blessing for city manager Joe Tanner to hammer out a contract with her. The decision put to rest any movement toward the city taking it over themselves. According to Tanner, the city has established a subcommittee in order to provide some oversight on the market and its operations.

The market’s upcoming debut will celebrate not only the event’s return, but also Día de los Niños.

“There will be lots of entertainment for children,” Loya said.

The night’s live music will be performed by the band Sangre Inquieta, the Lindsay High School Cardinal Band and Flores del Valle, a folkloric dance group.

The VL Lindsay Friday Night Market’s debut is taking place April 29, from 5:30-10:00 in Downtown Lindsay.