Man arrested for robbing victim on Santa Fe Trail

According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun. At about that same time an officer a few blocks away was flagged down by a citizen who said he was just robbed on the trail. He described the suspect and the items that were forcefully taken from his person. He said he believed the suspect had a shotgun because he saw the butt sticking out of his waistband.

Shortly after, an officer spotted a subject who matched the description. He made contact with the subject who was in possession of some of the items taken from the victim. He was positively identified and arrested, but a weapon was not located.

Arrested was Robert Bradley, a 20 year old man from Tulare. After booking he was transported to the Tulare County Jail where he was booked on a charge of robbery.