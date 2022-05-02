Man suspected of arson for Lovers Lane grass fire

Police arrest Kirklin Stanfill for arson after responding to a grass fire at Lovers Land and Noble
VISALIA – It was a rough weeks for fires last week in Visalia, and it may have been sparked by an intentionally set grass fire.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, officers were dispatched to a grass fire in the area of Lovers Lane and Noble. Upon arrival, they asked for the assistance from the police department to evacuate homes that were being threatened by the fire.
After the fire was contained, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by suspect Kirklin Stanfill, 34. Stanfill was located in the area and arrested and booked on suspicion of arson.
Visalia Police Logs
Sunday, May 1
At 9:55 a.m., patrol officers responded to 5625 w. Cypress Ave., Holiday Inn Express, for a report of a vehicle burglary that just occurred. A witness provided a description and direction of travel for the suspect. Officers began searching the area and the suspect was located on Noble Avenue just east of Shirk. The suspect was detained without incident. The suspect was positively identified by the witness. The suspect was arrested and booked.
Tuesday, April 26
At 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence on the 2400 Blk of W. Cambridge Avenue regarding a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, an officer identified a stolen vehicle in the driveway of the residence. Two occupants, Jame McMahon, 43, and Devani Falls, 36, fled from the vehicle into neighboring properties. A canine was utilized, and both were apprehended. They were transported to Tulare County pre-trial facility and booked on charges that included possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a felony warrant.