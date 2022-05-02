Man suspected of arson for Lovers Lane grass fire

Police arrest Kirklin Stanfill for arson after responding to a grass fire at Lovers Land and Noble

VISALIA – It was a rough weeks for fires last week in Visalia, and it may have been sparked by an intentionally set grass fire.

According to the Visalia Police Department, at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, officers were dispatched to a grass fire in the area of Lovers Lane and Noble. Upon arrival, they asked for the assistance from the police department to evacuate homes that were being threatened by the fire.