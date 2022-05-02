Softball: Grizzlies maul Spartans in 21-7 win

Ariana Castillo led Granite Hills at the plate and in the circle with 5 RBI and 9 strikeouts
STRATHMORE – The Spartans slaid the Grizzlies a month ago putting 21 runs on the scoreboard in their March 25 matchup. Last week, it was Granite Hills’ time to return the favor.
The Grizzlies mauled the Spartans 21-7 in their second meeting of the year with Strathmore on April 27. Ariana Castillo led the Grizzlies to victory by driving in five runs off two hits including a home run in the first. Castillo also led Granite Hills offensive explosion in the sixth inning. She was one of seven batters to be walked in the inning and her double helped the Grizzlies put up 11 runs in the inning.
Castillo also earned the win in the circle, going six innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits but striking out nine batters for Granite Hills.
Sofeeya Carabay was on the rubber for Strathmore. The hurler went six innings, allowing 21 runs on five hits and striking out four.
At the plate, the Spartans scattered seven hits throughout the game. Macy Behrens and Soraya Topete each racked up multiple hits for Strathmore. Behrens led Strathmore with three of the team’s eight stolen bases on the day. She also contributed to the Spartans’ five-run fourth inning with a single that drove in teammate Joanna Carranza.
The game was only the second win of the season and first in league for the Grizzlies who will finish out the season at home against Woodlake on May 6. The Spartans, now tied with Granite Hills for last place in the East Sequoia League, will end their season at home against Lindsay on May 6.