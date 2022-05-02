Softball: Grizzlies maul Spartans in 21-7 win

Castillo also earned the win in the circle, going six innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits but striking out nine batters for Granite Hills.

Sofeeya Carabay was on the rubber for Strathmore. The hurler went six innings, allowing 21 runs on five hits and striking out four.

At the plate, the Spartans scattered seven hits throughout the game. Macy Behrens and Soraya Topete each racked up multiple hits for Strathmore. Behrens led Strathmore with three of the team’s eight stolen bases on the day. She also contributed to the Spartans’ five-run fourth inning with a single that drove in teammate Joanna Carranza.

The game was only the second win of the season and first in league for the Grizzlies who will finish out the season at home against Woodlake on May 6. The Spartans, now tied with Granite Hills for last place in the East Sequoia League, will end their season at home against Lindsay on May 6.