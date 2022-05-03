Board of Supervisors halt letter of opposition to potential tax proposition

TPGA would wrestle away the administrative process of imposing state and local fees that normally do not go before elected bodies. Instead they would be imposed by a majority vote of both houses of the legislative or local governing bodies. Under this measure, it would also be required that any newly imposed taxes would be justified by the “minimum amount necessary.” Meaning the state or local fees could not exceed actual costs.

According to the LAO, the fiscal effect of this measure would lower state and local government tax and fee revenue. This measure will make it harder for the legislature to increase nearly all types of state revenues. The LAO said it would also make it “somewhat harder for the local level to raise revenue.” The actual impact on both levels is contingent upon various factors including future court decisions, governing bodies, voters and future actions of the legislature. The loss of revenue could be substantial for both levels of government, but especially for the state because there are some state programs who rely heavily on fees.

The Coalition of California Small Businesses is the lead sponsor of this initiative. Their representative, Alex Tevalian explained the benefits of TPGA at the Board of Supervisors meeting in April.

“This initiative is vitally important to reset how we evaluate our local tax structure, but also our state tax structure, how we’re being taxed moving forward and how we’re assessing fees on businesses and residents,” Tevalian said.

Tevalian wanted the board to withdraw their letter of opposition to the initiative. He said this measure brings a new level of accountability to the table. Tevalian explained it as holding the government accountable by having them disclose what measures will be taken and how long each tax measure will be around. The measure will also show where the tax money is going, offering full transparency to the voters.