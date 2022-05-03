Board of Supervisors halt letter of opposition to potential tax proposition

Tulare County Board of Supervisors decides to postpone sending a letter in opposition of the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act
VISALIA – The Tulare County Board of Supervisors tabled a letter of opposition to the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act in April because of outstanding questions that still need answers. Yet to appear on a ballot the Supervisors still fear that it could hurt their bottom line.
“It has not even qualified for the ballot yet,” District Three Supervisor Amy Shuklian said. “We put the letter on to oppose, but a majority of the board had some questions, whether or not they wanted to. So I said, ‘let’s table it until we get more information.’”
Two weeks ago at their April 19 meeting the board of supervisors discussed whether or not to send a letter in opposition of the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act (TPGA). TPGA is a measure that amends the state constitution to change the rules for how the state and local government can impose taxes, fees and other changes. The board had a letter ready to be sent in opposition, but after listening to a presentation at the meeting, they decided to table it.
The board decided they should wait until they have been provided with enough information on both sides before making a decision, “Let’s make sure we know what we are opposing or supporting,” Shucklian said.
The TPGA could change the rules for how local and state governments can impose taxes, fees and other charges. The way this would be done is by expanding the definition of taxes to include those things that are currently considered ‘fees and other charges.’ By broadening this definition, it puts all three in a similar category.
The reason fees and other charges would be considered as taxes is because the TPGA measure would require voter approval for establishing or increasing state taxes. It would require that legislatively proposed tax increases receive approval by two-thirds of each house and a majority vote of the statewide electorate. Before it was one or the other, not both. The same follows at the local government level.
TPGA would wrestle away the administrative process of imposing state and local fees that normally do not go before elected bodies. Instead they would be imposed by a majority vote of both houses of the legislative or local governing bodies. Under this measure, it would also be required that any newly imposed taxes would be justified by the “minimum amount necessary.” Meaning the state or local fees could not exceed actual costs.
According to the LAO, the fiscal effect of this measure would lower state and local government tax and fee revenue. This measure will make it harder for the legislature to increase nearly all types of state revenues. The LAO said it would also make it “somewhat harder for the local level to raise revenue.” The actual impact on both levels is contingent upon various factors including future court decisions, governing bodies, voters and future actions of the legislature. The loss of revenue could be substantial for both levels of government, but especially for the state because there are some state programs who rely heavily on fees.
The Coalition of California Small Businesses is the lead sponsor of this initiative. Their representative, Alex Tevalian explained the benefits of TPGA at the Board of Supervisors meeting in April.
“This initiative is vitally important to reset how we evaluate our local tax structure, but also our state tax structure, how we’re being taxed moving forward and how we’re assessing fees on businesses and residents,” Tevalian said.
Tevalian wanted the board to withdraw their letter of opposition to the initiative. He said this measure brings a new level of accountability to the table. Tevalian explained it as holding the government accountable by having them disclose what measures will be taken and how long each tax measure will be around. The measure will also show where the tax money is going, offering full transparency to the voters.