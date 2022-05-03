District Attorney’s Office unveils annual quilt for victims’ rights week

Twenty-two local victims of violent crimes were commemorated as part of a handmade quilt ceremony for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
VISALIA – The victims of violent crimes in Tulare County were stitched not only into the fabric of local society, but into a long lasting quilt that was unveiled as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office hosted the quilt unveiling on Monday, May 2 at the Visalia Convention Center and commemorated 22 victims. This is the office’s 22nd such memorial.
Since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week has brought attention to the millions of Americans impacted by crime and the people who advocate on their behalf. In Tulare County, the District Attorney has observed the week with the annual unveiling of a memorial quilt depicting local residents lost to violent crime.
This year’s quilt will be a part of the other 21 that were made years prior and was on display until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.