District Attorney’s Office unveils annual quilt for victims’ rights week

Twenty-two local victims of violent crimes were commemorated as part of a handmade quilt ceremony for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

VISALIA – The victims of violent crimes in Tulare County were stitched not only into the fabric of local society, but into a long lasting quilt that was unveiled as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office hosted the quilt unveiling on Monday, May 2 at the Visalia Convention Center and commemorated 22 victims. This is the office’s 22nd such memorial.