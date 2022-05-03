Lindsay continues preparing for summer water shortage

Though city officials are optimistic toward receiving a vital emergency water allocation, steps are still being taken for a “worst-case scenario”

LINDSAY – Lindsay is taking steps to mitigate a potential water shortage in the event that the emergency allocation the city applied for in order to meet this summer’s water needs is not approved.

At a city council meeting on April 26, city services and planning assistant director Neyba Amezcua gave council what she described as a much more positive update from the previous week’s.