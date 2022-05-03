Tulare woman’s law to protect disabled daughter dies in Assembly committee

“I thank my colleagues who stood with me and Assemblymember Grayson in defending our IDD community,” said Mathis. “Further, I thank the members who defied the Chair and abstained on my measure. I encourage all of my colleagues to work with me to bring about this critical resource for our children with IDD. Access to justice should never be dependent or contingent upon the ability to be understood by the criminal justice system.”

Baker said she is hopeful some of the language can be reworded in order for the bill to pass out of committee in the next legislative session this fall. She said there was some talk of adding language requiring a licensed psychologist to diagnose an adult with an intellectual disability instead of leaving it up to the judge to determine if they qualify for the hearsay exemption.

“I’m ready to do it all over again and, if it fails again, keep trying,” Baker said. “This part of the law does need to change.”

The bill has been supported by Crime Victims United, a nonprofit advocating for stronger sentencing for criminals and more support for victims, the Peace Officers Research Association of California, a coalition of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies advocating for needed changes in public safety. Baker said she has also talked with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, who is asking the District Attorney Association of California to support the bill.