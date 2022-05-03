VPD arrests suspect in downtown fire that destroyed businesses, livelihoods

Burning Up

Sunday’s multi-building blaze marked the end of a fiery week in Visalia. Just before noon on Wednesday, April 27, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire in the area of Lovers Lane and Noble Avenue. Upon arrival, they asked for the assistance from the Police Department to evacuate homes that were being threatened by the fire. After the fire was contained, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by suspect Kirklin Stanfill, 34 years old. Stanfill was located in the area and arrested and booked on suspicion of arson.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, the Redwood Baseball Boosters reported its cargo container used to store equipment at the varsity baseball field burned. The flames and heat destroyed more than $2,500 worth of baseballs, uniforms, t-shirts and helmets, boosters president Mike Rico tweeted. Kim Batty, spokesperson for the Visalia Unified School District, confirmed the fire and said it started in the portable restrooms at the field and spread to the cargo container.

The boosters set up a Go Fund Me account to help offset the cost of replacing the equipment. The goal of the fundraiser was $2,500 but it had already raised more than $5,800 as of press time.

Both the grass fire last Wednesday and the structure fire on Sunday were determined to be arson cases but no arrests or motives have been offered in the Redwood fire case.

Visalia isn’t the only city dealing with arson fires in its historic downtown. At around 11 p.m. on March 6, the Tulare Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 200 block of East Kern Avenue. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the second store floor of 213 E. Kern behind Gather, a retail liquidation store. Just before the blaze, police arrested Tasheena Todd, 37, after she was found near the business with stolen merchandise and burglary tools. Tulare Police officers were able to identify the arson suspect from video surveillance in the downtown area. The suspect, Eyan Borum, 23, a transient living in Tulare, was taken into custody on March 7, regarding an unrelated incident and was already in jail. Borum provided Tulare PD with a statement implicating himself as the individual who started the fire.