VPD arrests suspect in downtown fire that destroyed businesses, livelihoods

Decor to Adore, Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant and Jimmy John’s are boarded up while Quesadilla Gorilla reopens and the historic Visalia Fox Theatre remains intact
VISALIA – Within 24 hours of the most recent downtown fire, the Visalia Police Department announced they had arrested a suspect. Jessie Hager, 56, of Visalia was booked on two counts arson of inhabited dwelling, one count of arson of a structure, and one count of arson of property.
But arresting Hager will not bring back some of the livelihoods that were lost on Sunday afternoon.
When Octavio Burciaga locked up his wife’s Main Street store on May 1, a building fire was the furthest thing from his mind. He’d already been through that and lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place of business, or so he’d hoped.
Just eight months earlier, Burciaga and his wife Brenda Chavez, were at home sleeping when they got the call their business, a home decor store called Decor to Adore, was on fire. Their store was among four businesses devoured by flames after 11 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2021, when a two-alarm fire burned down a two-story commercial building in the 1200 block of East Houston Avenue.
The store is the family’s primary source of income and the couple worked fast to find a new location. They were able to find a cozy spot next to Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant in the 300 block of Main Street next to the busy Visalia Fox Theatre. The family managed to get by until they could reopen the business at its new location on Nov. 22, just in time to capitalize on the Thanksgiving rush to begin the holiday shopping season. They invested more than $20,000 to remodel the space to fit their needs and purchased more than $30,000 in new inventory to stock the shelves.
“It takes time to build a business and we were just starting to see more traffic come through the door,” Octavio said.
On May 1, Burciaga closed up the new shop at 4 p.m. and spent another 10 minutes going down his mental checklist to wrap up the day’s business before getting into his car and heading home. Ten minutes into his drive, he got a phone call from another business owner in downtown telling him to turn around and come back because his building was on fire.
“It was like a nightmare,” Burciaga said. “It just didn’t seem real. How could this happen again?”
Burciaga said business was just starting to recover in time to absorb rising costs due to inflation and supply chain disruptions held over from the worst days of the pandemic. Just days before the fire, the couple had made the decision to cancel their insurance and look for a less expensive option in order to reduce their expenses. Without insurance to cover the loss, Burciaga is asking for donations to help his family get back on their feet. He set up a Facebook fundraiser at https://www.facebook.com/donate/3279738005647366/?fundraiser_source=external_url for anyone who is able to help.
“We live on that store,” Burciaga said. “It puts food on our table. It feeds our kids.”
Both fires were determined to be arson. “We are done,” Burciaga said. “I know a sign when I see one and we got burned twice. There is no more business.”
Aging Downtown
The fire was reported at about 4:25 p.m. and was determined to have started in a dumpster in the alleyway behind the businesses. According to the Visalia Fire Department, the fire quickly spread through the older buildings because they share attic space. Fire Marshall Corbin Reed said nearly 50 firefighters, nine engines, several ladder trucks and light engines from the Visalia Fire Department, Tulare City Fire Department, Tulare County Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to the fire.
A column of black smoke could be seen across the city as multiple departments battled the blaze as it burned nearly an entire city block. In addition to Decor to Adore, the fire also destroyed Alejandra’s Mexican Restaurant, a Main Street mainstay for the last 21 years, and sandwich chain Jimmy John’s. There was some smoke and water damage to parts of the historic Visalia Fox Theatre. Reed said quick work by firefighters limited damage to surrounding buildings, including the irreplaceable theater built in 1930. VFD did not have an estimated total of loss and damages because they are waiting for the insurance companies to provide those figures due to the magnitude of the loss.
“Although this was a catastrophic fire, our crews were able to contain the fire to the building of origin and prevented extension into the Fox Theater,” Reed said.
Older structures are not required to have sprinkler systems because they were not a requirement at the time the buildings were constructed. New building codes are not applied until the building is remodeled or changes land use. Newer buildings are also required to have dumpsters a minimum of 10 feet from any combustible wall to prevent fires.
“Preventing fires of this type are very difficult, but dumpsters should never be stored against buildings,” Reed said. “Unfortunately, because of the age of the downtown area, this is not feasible for many businesses.”
The landmark theater did not return calls as of press time but Steve Nelsen, executive director of Downtown Visalians, said an exterior door which was pried open by firefighters to access the building might be the worst of it for the venerable venue.
“They probably have some smoke and water damage but overall I think the Fox came out all right,” Nelsen said. “We appreciate the efforts by firefighters to protect as many of the buildings as they could.”
Nelsen said it was too early to know how many of the businesses affected by the fire would reopen. Quesadilla Gorilla said it did not sustain any real damage and was back in business on Monday. Nelsen said Alejandra’s does a lot of business and may be the determining factor in whether or not the block will be rebuilt sooner rather than later. He said owner Rocky Salinas has not announced any plans to reopen. Salinas and Alejandra’s did not respond to interview requests as of press time.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided not to reopen there,” Nelsen said. “We hope they rebuild and reopen but we want to support them in anyway we can. Right now, people are just dealing with the loss.”
Nelsen contacted the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board to help the employees find jobs elsewhere as the building and business owners work their way through the insurance process. Visalia Chamber of Commerce CEO Gail Zurek said the chamber can be a resource to businesses affected by the fire.
“I think sometimes business owners can be overwhelmed by people trying to help,” Zurek said. “We want them to know we are here when they need us, on their timeframe and in a way they decide is most helpful.”
Burning Up
Sunday’s multi-building blaze marked the end of a fiery week in Visalia. Just before noon on Wednesday, April 27, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire in the area of Lovers Lane and Noble Avenue. Upon arrival, they asked for the assistance from the Police Department to evacuate homes that were being threatened by the fire. After the fire was contained, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set by suspect Kirklin Stanfill, 34 years old. Stanfill was located in the area and arrested and booked on suspicion of arson.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, the Redwood Baseball Boosters reported its cargo container used to store equipment at the varsity baseball field burned. The flames and heat destroyed more than $2,500 worth of baseballs, uniforms, t-shirts and helmets, boosters president Mike Rico tweeted. Kim Batty, spokesperson for the Visalia Unified School District, confirmed the fire and said it started in the portable restrooms at the field and spread to the cargo container.
The boosters set up a Go Fund Me account to help offset the cost of replacing the equipment. The goal of the fundraiser was $2,500 but it had already raised more than $5,800 as of press time.
Both the grass fire last Wednesday and the structure fire on Sunday were determined to be arson cases but no arrests or motives have been offered in the Redwood fire case.
Visalia isn’t the only city dealing with arson fires in its historic downtown. At around 11 p.m. on March 6, the Tulare Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 200 block of East Kern Avenue. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the second store floor of 213 E. Kern behind Gather, a retail liquidation store. Just before the blaze, police arrested Tasheena Todd, 37, after she was found near the business with stolen merchandise and burglary tools. Tulare Police officers were able to identify the arson suspect from video surveillance in the downtown area. The suspect, Eyan Borum, 23, a transient living in Tulare, was taken into custody on March 7, regarding an unrelated incident and was already in jail. Borum provided Tulare PD with a statement implicating himself as the individual who started the fire.
Recalling Christmas 2018
The last major fire in downtown Visalia was on Christmas Day in 2018. The fire started in the kitchen of Mamma K’s Diner, 233 W. Main St., and spread quickly through the attic which was shared with two adjoining businesses in Café 225, located at 225 W. Main St., and Acapulco Jewelers, 221 W. Main St. The three-alarm fire caused extensive damage causing the building’s entire roof to cave in. The fire affected three other businesses. Pacific Treasures, 219 W. Main St., had significant smoke damage while Exotica Hair Studio, 301 W. Main St., and Little Italy Restaurant, 303 W. Main St., both sustained water damage.
The scars of the fire remain today. The front of the shops remain boarded up and spray painted with an artistic lettering of Visalia to distract from the vacant buildings. Nearly all of the businesses folded up shop for good. The only business to survive the fire was Pacific Treasures, which relocated to 114 E Main St.
Nelsen said he has rumors there is interest in rebuilding the block across from the Fox Theatre but said no plans for anything have been submitted to the city in the three and a half years since the roof caved in.
“There’s always a lot of chatter about what might be but I don’t know of anything concrete,” Nelsen said.
Nelsen, who is also mayor of Visalia, said city crews and Downtown Visalians worked into Sunday night and early Monday morning to clean up the streets for other downtown businesses to open for the week. Crews made sure the water drained off the streets, picked up trash which had floated to the surface, washed off the streets and sidewalks and touched up the landscape as well as they could on short notice.
“Downtown is very resilient,” Nelsen said. “We will come back from this.”