7 Point seeks cannabis tax reform from Woodlake City Council

City administrator Ramon Lara explained in the meeting that the city is doing all they can to assist the industry. The city helps anyone in the cannabis industry get to a point where they can build their revenue as quickly as possible and has their best interest in mind. Lara expressed that he feels the city has done a lot for the industry not only from a tax standpoint, but also from an infrastructure and overall standpoint as well, “I do think that the city is to a point where it’s also done as much as it can do without putting ourselves in a tough spot,” Lara said.

Bishop’s presentation explained that as of Jan. 1 of this year, cannabis was taxed at a flat rate, which is more than $160 per pound. This tax is in addition to a 15% excise tax, local cultivation, processing, manufacturing, distribution and retail taxes. The presentation also explained that cultivation tax on cannabis is determined by weight, “growers have noted that the tax burden doesn’t decline as the value of their crop declines amid competition with these unlicensed growers.”

Several counties have enacted different methods of relief for the cannabis industry. Bishop’s presentation gave several examples of ways the areas like Humboldt, Sonoma and Berkley have helped the industry. Some of which included postponement of first-quarter taxes, temporary one year tax reductions and some overall reductions as well.