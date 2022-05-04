Lindsay getting back on track after financial setbacks

Lindsay’s most recent audit shows that despite some deficits, the city is making progress toward financial stability
LINDSAY – Despite still facing some challenges, Lindsay officials feel the city’s financial position is heading in a better direction.
The city’s latest audit for the 2020-2021 fiscal year the ended in June 2021, found that Lindsay’s net position increased from $51.65 million to $53.28 million. Even though there are deficits in other areas, officials believe the city is on its way to being in a better financial position than in years prior.
“I think it shows that the city is very much committed to getting back on track,” said City Manager Joe Tanner. “Even though on paper, we kind of take a hit, we’re still in the same financial position as we were last year, maybe even a little bit better.”
In 2017, city council declared a fiscal emergency and initiated a recovery plan. The plan included setting in place a 1% sales tax, adopting ordinances which allowed for the sale and cultivation of cannabis and outsourcing the operations of McDermont Field House.
The city has also had to make good on some outstanding loans to their own utility funds. In previous fiscal years when the city was struggling the most, Lindsay borrowed from their water, streets and sewer funds to help keep McDermont afloat, Tanner said. In 2019 the city tried to clear the loans from their books by converting them from loans to transfers. But upon review this year the city had to reverse those transfers back to loans and reimburse the water, streets and sewer funds. The result has been a significant deficit fund balance in the general fund – the cities largest discretionary fund.
“We’ve reestablished a payment plan back to those funds,” Tanner said. “By recognizing it, our position changes very drastically to the negative. But even though it changes in that way, in a sense, it’s actually a better plan to get the city back on track to where it needs to be.”
Water
The city’s water fund continues to struggle financially, ending the year with an operating loss of $233,000. City staff have initiated a review of their water finances and will present its results and necessary recommendations after the end of the fiscal year.
“The water fund has been in a deficit position since fiscal year 2018,” said Juana Espinoza, Lindsay’s finance director.
Espinoza explained that in past years, the water fund was responsible for more expenditures than had been attributed to it. Essentially, money from the general fund was being used to fund water operations at a higher rate – part of why the general fund is now at a deficit.
“Since 2018, we’ve started seeing a more correct allocation on our expense side,” Espinoza said. She added that hardships from the pandemic also added to a decrease in water revenue.
The water fund received roughly $80,000 from the general fund this year, Espinoza said.
Sewer
The sewer fund ended the fiscal year with an operating profit of $353,000. Expenses for this fund were more than its revenues, resulting in a slight decrease in income from last year which Espinoza attributes to losses from the pandemic.
“Most of our residents did qualify for help from state and federal funding sources that are going to be coming up toward the end of the year. So we do expect that sum to catch up,” Espinoza said.
Refuse
Revenue from trash service fees went up by 9% this year, and expenses increased by about 3% due to inflation adjustments and contract service costs. The revenue increase comes mainly from costs associated with SB 1383, which changes how cities dispose of organic waste and thereby increases refuse rates. Increases in refuse revenue came out to $95,000 this year, Espinoza said.
Wellness & aquatic center
The city’s Wellness and Aquatic Center generated $300,000 in revenue this year, but expenses increased by 18% from last year and totaled $929,000. The resulting operating loss has been covered by intergovernmental grants and contributions.
Plans for the future
In February, Lindsay approved a long-term fiscal sustainability plan aimed at improving the city’s financial position.
The plan includes evaluating programs and services to determine their relationship to the needs and priorities of the community, developing and adopting new financial policies and creating programs that are consistent with these policies.
“The city’s financial position is still turned over from several years ago,” Espinoza said. “It’s not anything that the current administration is at fault for. There’s been a lot of work put towards building up all of these funds that should be operating independently and efficiently for future years.”