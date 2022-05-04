Lindsay getting back on track after financial setbacks

Water

The city’s water fund continues to struggle financially, ending the year with an operating loss of $233,000. City staff have initiated a review of their water finances and will present its results and necessary recommendations after the end of the fiscal year.

“The water fund has been in a deficit position since fiscal year 2018,” said Juana Espinoza, Lindsay’s finance director.

Espinoza explained that in past years, the water fund was responsible for more expenditures than had been attributed to it. Essentially, money from the general fund was being used to fund water operations at a higher rate – part of why the general fund is now at a deficit.

“Since 2018, we’ve started seeing a more correct allocation on our expense side,” Espinoza said. She added that hardships from the pandemic also added to a decrease in water revenue.

The water fund received roughly $80,000 from the general fund this year, Espinoza said.

Sewer

The sewer fund ended the fiscal year with an operating profit of $353,000. Expenses for this fund were more than its revenues, resulting in a slight decrease in income from last year which Espinoza attributes to losses from the pandemic.

“Most of our residents did qualify for help from state and federal funding sources that are going to be coming up toward the end of the year. So we do expect that sum to catch up,” Espinoza said.