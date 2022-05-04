Pot could puff up funding for a new pool in Visalia

“I think it’s maybe timely that this item appears on our agenda for future direction by the council, specifically, some amendments to our zoning ordinance that would permit a limited number of these types of facilities in the community,” Collins said. “So, I’d like to put it on a future agenda.”

This is the third time the city council may take up the issue of allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries within the city. After the passage of Proposition 64 in 2016, the city council unanimously voted to ban all commercial cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales of recreational marijuana in August 2017, becoming the second city in the county to do so after Dinuba earlier that year. In 2019, the city’s annual public opinion survey confirmed the decision as only 39% of residents were in favor of lifting the ban on dispensaries, nearly identical to the number of Visalians who supported Prop. 64 in 2016.

Visalia’s stance on marijuana became a little hazier in 2020, when the city’s annual public opinion survey showed attitudes on the subject had shifted to nearly a coin toss. Ten percent of those who were undecided on the issue had shifted to being in favor of commercial cannabis and retail marijuana sales within the city. In fact, that figure was likely underreported as only 16% of respondents were 35 years and younger, a demographic that makes up one-third of the city’s population.