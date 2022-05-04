Pot could puff up funding for a new pool in Visalia

Councilmember Greg Collins asks Visalia City Council to reconsider its ban on cannabis businesses
VISALIA – In a last-ditch effort to fill city coffers with money for a new aquatics complex, one councilmember is offering a smokin’ idea.
At its May 2 meeting, Councilmember Greg Collins asked the Visalia City Council to consider lifting the city’s ban on marijuana dispensaries, cultivators and manufacturers in town to not only generate more money for the city but because many of its residents are in favor of it and spending their money in other communities.
A city planner by trade, Collins said he has talked to Farmersville and Woodlake about the revenue generated by marijuana in their cities. Farmersville has three dispensaries, Woodlake has two and Lindsay has one. Woodlake has also issued five permits for cultivators and manufacturers and two permits for distributors, who deliver anywhere between Fresno and Bakersfield including Visalia. Woodlake’s tax on recreational marijuana generates between $600,000 and $700,000 per year. Under its voter approved tax measure, Woodlake must spend the funds on parks and recreation, public safety and street improvements. Since 2017, Woodlake has used the money to make improvements to every city park, purchase a police vehicle, install downtown street lights and sidewalks and to repair roads.
Farmersville’s marijuana tax generates about $1.5 million per year and its revenue can be spent on any general fund item. The city is planning on using the money to fund over $1 million in projects in the 2022-23 fiscal year including accessible sidewalks, replacing two police vehicles, developing new playing fields and adding bleachers to its sports park.
“They’ve indicated that the community has benefited significantly financially,” Collins told the council.
Collins also noted that marijuana deliveries are allowed anywhere in the state, and surrounding cities say Visalia is one of the biggest markets for deliveries since dispensaries are not allowed within the city. The longer Visalia waits, the less chance it will have to re-establish that market. Just down Highway 63 (Mooney Boulevard), Tulare became the latest city to approve recreational marijuana dispensaries in town. On April 5, the Tulare City Council approved three marijuana dispensaries, one in downtown and the other two at the Tulare Outlets. That leaves Visalia and Dinuba as the only cities in Tulare County without cannabusiness.
“I think it’s maybe timely that this item appears on our agenda for future direction by the council, specifically, some amendments to our zoning ordinance that would permit a limited number of these types of facilities in the community,” Collins said. “So, I’d like to put it on a future agenda.”
This is the third time the city council may take up the issue of allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries within the city. After the passage of Proposition 64 in 2016, the city council unanimously voted to ban all commercial cultivation, manufacturing and retail sales of recreational marijuana in August 2017, becoming the second city in the county to do so after Dinuba earlier that year. In 2019, the city’s annual public opinion survey confirmed the decision as only 39% of residents were in favor of lifting the ban on dispensaries, nearly identical to the number of Visalians who supported Prop. 64 in 2016.
Visalia’s stance on marijuana became a little hazier in 2020, when the city’s annual public opinion survey showed attitudes on the subject had shifted to nearly a coin toss. Ten percent of those who were undecided on the issue had shifted to being in favor of commercial cannabis and retail marijuana sales within the city. In fact, that figure was likely underreported as only 16% of respondents were 35 years and younger, a demographic that makes up one-third of the city’s population.
Despite the shift, the city council was deadlocked in a 2-2 vote on whether to reconsider cannabis operations of any kind in June 2021 without a tiebreaking vote following the passing of then Vice Mayor Phil Cox. Votes against lifting the ban were cast by current councilmembers Steve Nelsen and Brett Taylor. Nelsen said there was a lack of research on the long-term effects of marijuana use and went on to cite medical reviews linking marijuana use to schizophrenia and domestic violence. WebMD published a review of several studies about the correlation between marijuana use and schizophrenia, a serious mental health illness often associated with losing touch with reality. The review was far from conclusive, falling short of causation, but did note using cannabis could double your odds of developing schizophrenia if it runs in your family. The domestic violence angle was inconclusive at best with the American Psychological Association saying there were too many other factors to establish a direct link.
Taylor simply said none of his constituents were asking for it while a significant number had said they were against the idea.
Collins and Councilmember Brian Poochigian were in favor of reconsidering the city’s ban. At that time, Poochigian said he wanted the city to set up a tax structure to avoid the state coming and taking away local control on the issue. He went on to propose a tax structure of 8% on sales of recreational marijuana with 2% going to police, 2% to fire, 3% to emerging needs, and 1% to parks and recreation.
The city has not revisited the issue since appointing Liz Wynn to fill Cox’s seat on the council in August 2021. In her interviews for the appointment, Wynn said she would likely vote no on lifting the ban.
In order for the council to consider lifting the ban, Collins will have to put a request on the consent calendar to place a discussion of the issue on a future agenda. The request will only be granted if at least three councilmembers approve it.