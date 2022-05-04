Pro-life pregnancy centers a growing concern for health care void

Mixed messaging

Care Pregnancy Resource Center (CPRC) is one of over 2,500 crisis pregnancy centers in the country. Crisis pregnancy centers are nonprofit organizations that are often religiously affiliated and offer free access to services like pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and infant supplies.

These services are what Bryce Maurer expected to find when she took a pregnancy test at CPRC in 2017. A junior in high school at the time, Maurer was sent to CPRC and other health clinics around Tulare County to go “undercover” as part of a research study on reproductive health care access led by local advocacy organizations.

“When I first walked in, there was a really nice lady at the front desk,” Maurer said. “I was the only one in there, so that was nice because it felt really private.” The rest of her experience, however, was different.

Maurer said she was checked in and sent to take the pregnancy test before being placed in a private room. She was then handed a small plastic baby, similar to the good luck charms found inside Mardi Gras king cakes.

“I thought it was literally straight out of a movie,” Maurer said. “She was basically trying to convince me that this is what I’m growing in my body, and that it’s not in God’s plan to, you know, abort babies. At this point I didn’t even know if my test was positive or not.”

After a lengthy lecture about the negative effects of abortion on women’s physical and mental health and the benefits of choosing to put a child up for adoption, Maurer was informed that her test came back negative.

“Then she tried to persuade me to not have sex until I was married,” Maurer said. “Basically they tried to persuade me to not have an abortion, then tried to persuade me to be abstinent. It was all very uncomfortable and weird.”