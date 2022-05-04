Pro-life pregnancy centers a growing concern for health care void, Part II

Care Pregnancy Resource Center in Visalia is part of a growing network of “clinics” which blur the lines between providing health care and “pro-life” advocacy

EDITOR’S NOTE: This series is split into four different parts and highlights what Care Pregnancy Resource Centers offer locally. In particular, the series looks at their prevalence in light of Planned Parenthood’s withdrawal from moving into a larger facility on Mooney Boulevard in the face of a virulent backlash from the community. The introduction of each installment is the same.

If you have not read Part 1 that reports on the first-hand account of interacting with the Care Pregnancy Resource Center, you can find it here. Part 2, below, looks at the social, economic and geographic barriers to reproductive care services.

Again, Care Pregnancy Resource Center in Visalia declined to be interviewed or comment for this series.