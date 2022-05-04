Woodlake looks for improvement project funding on Sequoia

Woodlake city council approves a grant application for a multimodal improvement project on Sequoia Avenue
WOODLAKE – Woodlake city council approved staff to submit a grant application for the remainder of funding necessary to complete a multimodal improvement project on West Sequoia Avenue. This project will come back to council for public hearing one more time before the application is submitted.
“It would be providing ADA ramps, places for people to walk and places for people to cycle,” Woodlake Community Service Director Jason Waters said. “Really, the goal would be to make this a safe pedestrian multimodal corridor.”
At the city council meeting on April 25, city staff explained what the funds would be used for if they received the grant from Cycle Six of the Active Transportation Program (ATP). According to the staff report, this project would “close the gap” on Sequoia Avenue that currently lacks sidewalk, curb, gutter, ADA ramps, street lights and bike lanes. “Currently, there are inadequate pedestrian improvements on the north side of Sequoia Avenue from Valencia to Mulberry Street which leads to pedestrians walking on the road when going to the school or athletic facilities,” the staff report says.
The city approved an application for ATP Cycle Six. Waters said the city has received money from this program before, but that does not make them confident they will receive the funding this year, “It is a competitive grant process. You just never know,” Waters said.
If the city receives this funding, the project would begin in the summer of 2023 and take around six to eight months to be completed.
The last grant the city received from ATP was in cycle four two years ago. Waters said that last year, the city prepared a similar presentation and applied for ATP cycle five of this program but they were not granted funding. This year, staff has broadened the project to extend right into the new Antelope Creek Park and begin where cycle four left off. Council granted approval to apply to ATP cycle 6 for this year. If the city is granted this funding, it will be in addition to funds the city has been holding for this project.
Each year, the city receives funding through Senate Bill 1 (SB1): The Road Repair and Accountability Act. This funding can be used toward street and road improvements and the amount given is based on the city’s population according to Waters. Waters explained that the amount Woodlake is given is not substantial enough to make a difference in one area. Instead the city tries to use the SB1 funding as leverage for additional grant funding. The city has been holding their SB 1 funding for the past few years to use for this project while they apply for this grant to cover the remaining cost. The full cost is not yet determined as the city is still working on the plans.
Council member Jose Martinez brought up a few points during the meeting. One question was regarding flooding. But Waters explained that with this project, the flow of water will not be changed and funding for this project cannot be used for storm drains. An additional concern from Martinez was that there would be a conflict with the school because the project extends up to school property. Waters assured him that they had spoken to individuals whose property was close or connected to these improvements and they were made aware of all the changes.