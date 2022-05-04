Woodlake looks for improvement project funding on Sequoia

Each year, the city receives funding through Senate Bill 1 (SB1): The Road Repair and Accountability Act. This funding can be used toward street and road improvements and the amount given is based on the city’s population according to Waters. Waters explained that the amount Woodlake is given is not substantial enough to make a difference in one area. Instead the city tries to use the SB1 funding as leverage for additional grant funding. The city has been holding their SB 1 funding for the past few years to use for this project while they apply for this grant to cover the remaining cost. The full cost is not yet determined as the city is still working on the plans.

Council member Jose Martinez brought up a few points during the meeting. One question was regarding flooding. But Waters explained that with this project, the flow of water will not be changed and funding for this project cannot be used for storm drains. An additional concern from Martinez was that there would be a conflict with the school because the project extends up to school property. Waters assured him that they had spoken to individuals whose property was close or connected to these improvements and they were made aware of all the changes.