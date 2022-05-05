Army promotes trailblazing black colonel to general a century after his death

Last month, the U.S. Army posthumously promoted Young to brigadier general, capping a military career and life marked by leadership, dedication to duty and steadfast determination. The event was hosted by Undersecretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo on April 29 at the U.S. Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York, where Young was just the third African American to graduate from the academy in 1889.

“Charles Young was a soldier, an intellectual, a civil rights pioneer, and a man who loved his family deeply,” said Camarillo. “When I think of Charles Young, the word ‘triumph’ comes to mind. He faced unjust and harrowing circumstances that tested him time and again, but he triumphed.”

USMA’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, shared the stage with Camarillo and talked about the hardship and adversity Young faced as he was subjected to prejudice and racism from his fellow cadets.

“Young reflected on those days at West Point, writing that while, in general, his academy experience was a source of heartache for him, the bright spots and fond memories came from those classmates and instructors who showed him friendship and sympathy,” said Williams.