Groundwater law’s sinking of ag economy may have been overstated

“We basically changed the entire paradigm of the Central Valley,” said Geoffrey Vanden Heuvel, who hosted the podcast for the Milk Producers Council. “We should have probably regulated groundwater extraction decades ago but we didn’t, so we built an agriculture powerhouse based on the fact groundwater can be extracted without regulation.”

The Tule area has been the epicenter of some of the worst land subsidence due to over pumping, requiring a multi-million dollar expense to rebuild the Friant Kern Canal, which is already underway.

The study has yet to tackle the impact of long-term water scarcity on Tulare County’s top crop, dairy, except to point out that dairies will likely be growing less of their own feed crops, such as hay, alfalfa and corn, for the cows, as they do today. McCullough’s economic modeling predicts silage and grain crops in the Tule Subbasin will drop by about 23,000 and 13,000 acres, respectively. Imported feed will be more common if one can find it. Vanden Heuvel remarked that field crop prices right now are so high it could encourage more planting of crops like hay – fetching $400 a ton now- about a 35% more than a few years ago. “It’s pretty impressive when a truck load of hay worth $10,000 comes by” he jokes. He expects a substantial increase in the price of corn silage. A dairy component of this study is underway.